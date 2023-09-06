Shane Lowry: ‘I want to show people what I’m made of’

Shane Lowry is hoping to step up and produce two top performances over the next two weeks so he can go to Rome and “show people what I'm made of” as Europe bids to avenge that 19-9 Ryder Cup hammering at Whistling Straits in 2021.

The Clara man was a captain’s pick for the second Ryder Cup running and while he admits that his form has not been what he’d hoped for, he tees it up in the Horizon Irish Open at The K Club and then defends the BMW PGA at Wentworth next week, believing he can head to Rome with his game in perfect shape.

“My form probably has not been the greatest, but some of the bigger events, I've played some of my best golf, and there's nothing bigger than the Ryder Cup, and hopefully I can go to Rome and show people what I'm made of,” Lowry said.

“As I said to somebody earlier, it's an amazing month to have ahead of you. Obviously this week is our fifth major — I do treat it like that — and then I'm defending at Wentworth, which is one of my favourite events, next week, and then buildup for the Ryder Cup the week after that.

“It's kind of dream stuff and something that I'm looking forward to the challenge of the next few weeks, and very excited for what it could bring.”

Donald justified picking Lowry for Rome by calling him a player for the big occasion and with vice-captain Thomas Bjorn singling out the 2019 Open champion as a man who is a huge asset in the team room, Lowry is hoping to play a major part in affairs in Rome.

“Yeah, was just delighted,” he said of the call from Donald on Sunday. “Look, I'm very confident in my own ability, and I know what I can bring. I think Luke knows that, as well. I'm very happy to be in the team. I think we have a very good team this year. I think we have a very strong team, and I'm very excited for Rome.”

He skipped the final counting Omega European Masters, telling Donald that if he did make the team, a four-in-a-row run from Prague to Wentworth would not be ideal preparation for Rome.

But after spending last weekend recharging and working on his game at Adare Manor and Hogs Head, he’s not looking to bring an extra dimension to the team room, even after Bjorn said he was a man who makes those around him better.

“Yeah, it's nice to hear that,” he said. “I don't try to do that. I think anywhere I go or anywhere I am, I am myself, and if that happens to be that, that's amazing. I'm not going to go and try and lead anyone else in Rome apart from myself.

“The last Ryder Cup, being a rookie, you kind of feel like you're kind of sitting there at the back. You don't really want to be too loud or too... maybe I wasn't myself as much as I would have liked there in the team room, and I think this time I can be myself a little bit more.

He was loathed to get involved in the debate over Adrian Meronk’s absence from the 12 for Rome but he could see why Donald chose Ludvig Aberg.

“If you look at the way the team was picked, there's not many players playing that weren't in the top 12, myself included, I think. “I think if you went down the list, you have the best 12 players, and that's why you have six picks, so you have the chance to pick the 12 best players.

‘I think we have the best 12 players from Europe coming to play this Ryder Cup, and I think we're in form. A lot of players are in very good form, as you've seen over the last few weeks, and I think we're going to give it a great go this year.”

As for Aberg, he added: “I think Ludvig is probably going to play in the next six or seven Ryder Cups, so this is a good one to start with in Rome with a very strong team. I think he'll fit into the team nicely.”

After winning the Irish Open as an amateur in 2009, he’d love to do the double as a professional. But he finds it hard to believe that was 14 years ago or that at 36, he will be second oldest player on the European team after 43-year-old Justin Rose.

Winning another Irish Open would be sweet, but holing the winning putt in a Ryder Cup would be even better.

“I don't really care whether it's me or not that wins the Cup, as long as it's one of us,” he said. “If it is me, that would be very nice, as well.”

He’s hoping to attend the Rugby World Cup after the Ryder Cup with the satisfaction for getting revenge for Whistling Straits.

The European Team will fly from The K Club to Rome next Monday to practice and Lowry admits it will be special.

“That’s going to be an amazing trip,” he said. “That'll be a nice team bonding. It'll be nice for the likes of Ludvig and Nicolai to get to know the guys that they don't already know, and it'll be good for the caddies, as well. It'll be a good trip.”