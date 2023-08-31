Maguire six back after struggle on the greens in Women’s Irish Open at Dromoland Castle

Leona Maguire will need her putter to heat up tomorrow if she’s to get right into contention after an indifferent display on the greens left her six shots off the early pace in the KPMG Women’s Irish Open at Dromoland Castle.

The world No 17 turned in one-over par on the back nine in damp, rainy conditions, mixing a three-putt bogey at the short 17th with eight pars.

But she rallied on the back nine and birdied the fourth, fifth and sixth before following another three-putt bogey from just off the eighth green with a key par save from seven feet at the last.

It all added up to a one-under 71 that left her tied 39th in the clubhouse, six shots behind Indian left-hander Diksha Dagar, who carded a bogey-free, seven-under 65 to lead by a shot from American Gurleen Kaur and France’s Emma Grechi.

“I hit a lot of nice shots,” Maguire said. “I left a lot of chances out there, especially on the back nine – or the front nine. Stayed patient. Nice to pick up three in a row - four, five, six. We’ll go again tomorrow.”

Maguire was playing alongside Ennis amateur Aine Donegan, who shot a 74, and defending champion Klara Davidson Spilkova, who was brilliant on the greens as she opened with a four-under 68 to share seventh place.

“I drove the ball really nice, gave myself some nice chances,” Maguire said. “I just didn’t hole any putts today. I felt like I hit nice putts; just didn’t read them quite right. Hopefully, I can drop in a few more tomorrow.” Donegan missed several key momentum putts early in her round and paid for hitting just a handful of fairways as she shot 74 to match her Irish teammate, Sara Byrne from Douglas, who covered her closing nine in one-under.

"I probably played better than my score,” said Donegan, who chipped in for par at her 17th hole. "I probably would have had a good chance of being under par but I just missed a few momentum putts, short putts, that would have helped me in the next few holes after that.

"On the sixth, I missed a three and half footer or four-footer for birdie. And then a 10-footer on the next hole for birdie. But other than that, I played pretty solid.

"I made a few good up and downs and the rough here is really thick. My driving wasn't great on the back nine because I only hit two fairways. So I'm happy how I grinded out there on the back nine because I wasn't hitting a great.

"But, you know, tomorrow's another day and it's all to play for tomorrow. You can't play well every day. It was a two over and it could have been a little bit more because I chipped in for par on my second last hole.

"I'll do a bit of work on my driving and maybe a little bit of work on my short putts and hopefully it will be better tomorrow afternoon."

Kirkistown Castle’s Beth Coulter was the leading Irish amateur among the morning starters as she came back from five over 10 holes to card a one-over 73.

The Arizona State University star (19) covered the front nine in three over, then drove into the water at the 10th and racked up a double-bogey six.

But she birdied the 11th, 12th, 13th and 15th and followed a bogey at the 17th with a birdie four at the last.

“Early morning, it is tough to get into it; it was so wet, and I didn’t hit enough fairways,” Coulter said. “But I definitely think it opens up on the back nine, and I think I needed the double on 10 to reset me, and then on 11, I got on to a bit of a run and it is nice.

“I freed up a bit. I find it hard to reset after the bogeys, but after the double, I reset and freed up a bit. I was a bit more aggressive.”

She added: “In my own head, I was like, there is nothing more I can do about this, I have nothing to lose, and that is what I said to myself on the 11th tee. Nothing to lose. I was happy with that.”

Byrne covered the easier back nine in three-over but she was pleased to come home in one-under for her 74.

"Honestly I scrambled really well,” Byrne said. "I had a lot of good putts for par and holed a lot of 10-footers today. I went out there, I think I put a little bit of expectation on myself which I didn't want to do. But other than that, I really enjoyed it out there.

"Obviously I played a lot better on the actual front nine, which was my back nine which flipped what I was expecting and because the back is a bit more gettable so I'll definitely take confidence from knowing that I played really well on the front nine with a lot of hard holes so I gave myself a lot of birdie opportunities that didn't fall today.

"So hopefully I can take that into tomorrow and capitalise on that.”