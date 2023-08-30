Munster 'have a chance' after thrilling victory

Munster Men’s manager Shane Horgan is looking forward to a thrilling day of golf tomorrow after his team defeated Connacht in the Interprovincial championship at Moyvalley.

The morning foursome's matches were tied 2-2 which left everything to play for. Daragh Flynn was first out for Munster and put the first point on the board with a 4&3 win. Connacht put the next two and a half points on the board to have a good chance at taking the lead. Tralee's Mark Gazi had a great win on the 18th to win his match and he was followed in by Alex King with a 3&1 win and Jordan Boles who won his match 3&2 to give Munster a 6.5-4.5 win over Connacht.

“Were thrilled with the win. It was very tight this morning. We probably felt we should’ve got in at lunchtime ahead, but we didn’t, two-all and then we fell behind early. The lads played fantastic golf particularly from the middle of the round onwards. Every single one of them were superb so it was fantastic, delighted with it,” said Horgan “We’re thrilled. We have a chance. I think everybody has a chance now really which is great so it‘s really open and looking forward to the day. Forecast probably isn’t great but it’s the same for everybody and we will give it our best shot.”

Leinster had another win to put their second point on the board. They were tied with Ulster after the morning foursomes matches with both teams having two points secured. Marc Boucher, Rob Brazill, Quentin Carew and Paul Coughlan all secured a point in their afternoon singles for Leinster while Evan Farrell and Keith Egan both halved their matches to give their team a 7-4 win over Ulster.

Ulster Women’s Captain, Mary MacLaren is excited by the potential of her team after they beat Leinster to put their first point on the board heading into the final day.

Ulster took a big lead heading into the afternoon singles after a dominant performance in the morning foursomes. The afternoon singles were tight with Leinster winning three points but wins from Kate Dwyer, Jess Ross and Judithe Allen gave them a 5.5-3.5 win over Ulster and put their first point on the leaderboard for the team. Ulster will face Connacht in tomorrow’s final matches.

“It was fantastic to get the win. Just delighted, the girls and ladies played tremendously well. Fought very hard. It’s always difficult you think no matter how many points you get in the morning that you only need so much in the afternoon, but every match is vital.” said MacLaren.

“Looking forward to tomorrow and we will be trying our utmost to get another win and put the pressure on Munster and see if we can pull off a sneaky win.”

Munster had a great win over Connacht in the Women’s Interpros to put a second point on the board for their team. A 7&6 win by Paula Walsh and Clodagh Coughlan in the morning foursomes followed by a 4&3 win for Valerie Clancy and Caitlin Shippam gave them a 2-1 lead heading into the afternoon singles. They remained looking strong in the afternoon as Paula Walsh, Clodagh Coughlan, Mairead Martin and Caitlin Shippam all won their matches to give Munster a 6-3 win over Connacht. They will face Leinster in the morning as they sit on top of the leaderboard heading into the final day.