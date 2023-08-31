Leona Maguire the red-hot favourite at Women's Irish Open

High expectations are the enemy of anyone looking to shine in a professional event which explains why the leading Irish amateur stars looking to step out of Leona Maguire's long shadow in the KPMG Women's Irish Open are keeping theirs in check at Dromoland Castle this week.

World number 17 Maguire is the red-hot favourite to become the first Irish winner in the event's 17-year history, but there are also high hopes for the seven Irish amateurs in action.

They include Kirkistown Castle and Arizona State University star Beth Coulter (19), who was second to US superstar Rose Zhang in last year's PAC-12 Championship.

"Pretty excited to get going," said Coulter, the highest-ranked Irish player in the World Amateur Golf Rankings at 77th. "I never really have expectations at the start of the week; I just go with the flow."

KEEN EYE: Waterford hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald drives on the 10th watched by Olivia Mehaffey. Pic: Don Moloney

There will also be massive interest in Dromoland Castle and Lahinch star Aine Donegan (21), who goes off the 10th with tournament favourite Maguire and defending champion Klara Spilková from the Czech Republic at 9:06 am.

"I'm really excited. It's great that I have been able to play it this summer loads of times. I know the course inside out," said Donegan, who finished tied 45th in the US Women's Open at Pebble Beach, where she was in contention early in the third round.

"I know people say it a lot, but it is a dream come true to actually be playing it at home in Dromoland, on a course that I have been playing for years. Since I was about 14 I have been a member in Dromoland.

"Just to have a few friendly faces around, my friends and family from up north are coming down. That's something that we don't get a lot, playing abroad all the time and just playing around Ireland. So it's great to have that.

"I am not too serious of a person. I will be able to step back and enjoy it. Obviously when things need to get serious, I will be serious but I am pretty light-hearted like that, so I will definitely have time to enjoy it.

"Beth Coulter is staying with me. We're very good friends. I said it to her, if you need any help on the course I'll give it to you. At the end of the day, I know golf is an individual sport, but you will always help people, especially your friends."

ALL SMILES: Professional Annabel Dimmock and her father and caddie Chris with her Golf Ireland Team, Pamela Joyce, Lorraine Keane and Valerie Wheeler along with caddies Paddy Harrington (Padraig’s son) and Gavin Young at the Women’s Irish Open Pro-Am in Dromoland. Pic: Kieran Ryan-Benson

Reigning AIG Irish Women's Close champion Sara Byrne and Ennis' Aideen Walsh will also attract much local interest.

Douglas star Byrne (21) is playing in her first Ladies European Tour event, but while she finished tied sixth and tied 12th in back-to-back events on the second-tier LET Access Tour in July, she's keeping her expectations in check this week.

"My goal this week? I will honestly go out there and have fun, like I have been doing all summer," Byrne said. "That's the main thing. I have confidence in my game going in. I just need to trust my game and see what happens.

"It is my first big pro event, my first LET event, so I am just going out getting a lot of experience, having fun. A lot of my family are watching as well so it is one of those weeks, not putting any expectations on myself."

Heavy recent rain has forced organisers to consider preferred lies for the opening round and Byrne is just hoping to find fairways.

"Fairways and middle of the green all week would be okay," she said.

Like Donegan, Ennis schoolteacher Walsh (25) is a member of Dromoland and Lahinch and she's looking forward to improving on last year, when she missed the one-under-par cut by a shot.

"Unfortunately, I set very high standards for myself and probably make it a little bit harder for myself than I need to," said Walsh, who tees it up with Swedish Solheim Cup wildcard Caroline Hedwall from the first at 1.36 pm. "So definitely the focus this week is to enjoy it as much as I can.

"I think aspects of my game have definitely improved since last year and I definitely feel more comfortable in environments like this, so I think that will stand to me."

As for Maguire, the world number 17 is looking to become the first home winner in the event's 17-year history and after finishing tied fourth, just a shot outside a three-way playoff 12 months ago, she has high hopes on a course she likes.

"I think the course is in really shape; it's framed really well," said Maguire. "The bunkers are tidy, it's a really good golf course and you can tell they've invested money into it and it's nice when it comes together like that."

MULTI-TALENTED: Former Galway hurler Joe Canning on the 12th hole during the Pro-Am. Pic: Eóin Noonan

Dublin fans hoping to catch a glimpse of Maguire won't have far to go next year as tournament organisers plan to take the event to an east coast parkland in 2024.

While there is an agreement to return to the Newmarket-on-Fergus venue within three years, promoters Forefront Sports are close to announcing a 2024 venue close to the capital.

KPMG's three-year sponsorship deal runs out after next year's staging and following the success of last year's event at the stunning Co Clare parkland, there are high hopes for another bumper week.

Maguire's fellow professionals, Victoria Craig and Olivia Mehaffey, are also in what is a weak field with many European stars, including Stephanie Meadow, opting to play the clashing Portland Classic on the LPGA Tour.