Double joy for Leinster at U18 Interprovincial Championships 

DOUBLING UP: The victorious Leinster Boys team in Ballykisteen. Pic: Fran Caffrey/Golffile

Fri, 25 Aug, 2023 - 19:54
Valerie Clancy

Leinster were the winners of both the Boys’ and Girls’ U18 Interprovincial Championships at Ballykisteen on Friday.

The three-day event saw the four regions compete against each other with morning foursomes matches followed by afternoon singles matches.

Leinster were crowned champions in the Boys’ U18 event after winning all three of their matches against Ulster, Connacht, and Munster. They retained their title from last year after securing a 6.5-3.5 victory over Connacht.

Tony Goode, the Leinster Boys’ Captain was thrilled for his team to get the win alongside their manager Vincent Conlon.

“Absolutely fantastic. The boys played exceptionally well this week. It was a great show from them. Their clubs and their parents can be proud of each and every one of them. They performed exceptionally well and I hope they go on for better things in the future.” 

Goode captained the Leinster team to victory last year and the experienced captain showed his class as he led his team to victory once again.

“It's nice to get a success a second time around but who knows there's four teams and anybody can win. We’re just the lucky ones this year and maybe we were the lucky ones last year. I wouldn’t say we were the strongest but we were the winners and that’s what counts.” 

The Leinster Girls’ came out on top again this year after having three great wins against the other provinces throughout the week.

RETAINED: The victorious Leinster Boys team in Ballykisteen. Pic: Fran Caffrey/Golffile
Leinster Girls’ Captain, Stephanie McNiff was delighted with the victory alongside manager Mary Farrell and dedicated the win to her player Anna Abom who was unable to play on the final day.

“There’s a lot of joy but there’s a lot of relief as well because unfortunately we lost Anna Abom yesterday due to her grandmother passing away, so in fairness to the girls they decided that they were going to do this for Anna, so Anna this one is for you and thanks for all your help and your support and for your golf over the last few years,” said McNiff.

“But it’s fantastic, it’s a wonderful win. The girls really pulled it out of the hat, and we had to step up and I’m so proud of them.” 

McNiff was delighted to retain the title and bring the trophy back to Leinster having captained the team to victory last year.

“It’s a relief. It’s great but it’s all down to the girls they’re super golfers. They put huge effort in along with the parents and their club volunteers so it’s all down to them.

“All I have to do is put the teams out and look after them and other than that they play the golf, so well done girls.”

