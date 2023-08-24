Shane Lowry struggles as MacIntyre and Bjork shine in Donald's presence

Ryder Cup hopefuls Robert MacIntyre and Alexander Bjork seized their chance to personally impress Europe captain Luke Donald on day one of the D+D Real Czech Masters.

But it was a disappointing day for Shane Lowry, who started strongly with four birdies in his first five holes, only to slump on the back nine with three bogeys to finish on one under overall.

Playing alongside Donald in the penultimate qualifying event at Albatross Golf Resort, MacIntyre carded an opening 66 and Bjork went one better with a 65 to share second place, two shots behind pacesetter Sami Valimaki.

Nicolai Hojgaard and Ludvig Aberg, who had been placed in the same group as vice-captain Francesco Molinari, carded rounds of 65 and 68 respectively, with Yannik Paul shooting a 66 matched by Molinari's brother Edoardo, his playing partner for the first two rounds and another vice-captain.

Donald admitted on Wednesday the identity of his six wild cards was giving him sleepless nights, but he can only have been encouraged by the form of those trying to make the case for selection.

MacIntyre holds the third and final automatic qualifying place on the European Points list and a victory in Prague, coupled with none of his rivals finishing in the top five, would seal his place in the side.

"I'm delighted with the round," MacIntyre said after a bogey-free 66. "I was hoping for that after last week (a missed cut in Northern Ireland).

"I played just to try and get the rust off because I knew how important these two weeks were. I felt like I drove it well, iron play was good and I putted decent.

"I've got a lot on my mind, a lot going on and I've just got to keep fighting."

Bjork, who is 20th on the European Points list, also kept his card bogey-free and finished with four straight birdies in front of Donald, whose own 71 was marred by a double-bogey six on the eighth, his penultimate hole.

"It was really fun," Bjork said. "Luke is a great player and a player I looked up to when I was younger. It was fun playing with him.

"We're getting close (to the Ryder Cup) but I'm just trying to focus, like I have done all season, on what I should do with my game. I'm still doing that and that's what I should do."

Valimaki started his round from the 10th with five straight birdies and picked up four more shots on the front nine to card a bogey-free 63 and enjoy a two-shot lead over a five-strong chasing pack.

"I was just flowing," the Finn said. "When you start putting good and hitting it good, you just keep going and enjoy the round.

"Last time here I missed the cut by a lot of shots so I didn't have big expectations for the week. It's nice to start this way."

Lowry, who added this week's event to his schedule in a bid to cement his Ryder Cup place, was in good shape after birdies on 1, 2, 4 and 5. But he failed to register another birdie in the round, and dropped shots on 11, 13, and 14, leaves the Offaly man with work to do just to make the cut.

Kinsale's John Murphy, who has struggled since gaining his tour card last year, had a solid round of two under 70 as he bids to make his second cut of the season.

Padraig Harrington, who harbours faint hopes of a Ryder Cup selection, matched Lowry's one under 71, which included a double bogey seven on the par 5 12th.