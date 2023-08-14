Record prize fund on offer for 2024 DP World Tour

The DP World Tour has announced a new-look schedule for 2024 with a record total prize fund of €136m.

A minimum 44 events will be played in 24 countries, including new tournaments in Dubai and Bahrain, plus the return of the Volvo China Open.

The DP World Tour, formerly known as the European Tour, said the 2024 Race to Dubai will be split into three new phases.

Five 'global swings' from November 2023 to August 2024 will be followed by a 'back nine', featuring the Tour's most historic events, from September to October and then two DP World Tour Play-Offs in the November.

DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said: "Our 2024 season will see our members come together to compete across a global schedule, with greater opportunities and rewards than ever before.

"The many new and original enhancements we have introduced will guarantee drama and excitement for our fans, our broadcasters and all our stakeholders across the entire season and means, more than ever, that every week counts on the DP World Tour."

The Tour said its five Rolex Series events will continue to underpin the season, with the Hero Dubai Desert Classic being the first of those in January.

That will be followed by the Genesis Scottish Open (July), the BMW PGA Championship (September), the Abu Dhabi Championship (November) and the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai (November).

The two new tournaments - the Dubai Invitational and the Bahrain Championship - will take place in January and February respectively, while the Volvo China Open (May 2-5) will return for the first time since 2019.