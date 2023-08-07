O’Neill joins the greats with four-shot win in Mullingar

Connemara’s Luke O’Neill gave his confidence a huge boost ahead of his return to college in the US when he romped to a four-stroke win in the Mullingar Scratch Trophy.

The 22-year-old Kansas State University star began the day two strokes behind behind Tramore’s Hearn and Co Louth’s Evan Farrell five-under par in an event sponsored by Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt and Pinergy.

But he sat down for lunch just a shot behind Farrell after a third round 68 and raced five strokes clear of the County Louth man as he followed four birdies in his first five holes with further birdies at the par-five 14th and 16th to get to 15-under.

Farrell, who was playing some 20 minutes behind in the final group, birdied the 15th to get within two strokes of O’Neill, who finished bogey-bogey for a 68 that set the target at 13-under par.

But the Louth man bogeyed the last three holes to finish five behind in third after a 74 as Hearn second successive 71 gave him the runner-up spot on nine-under.

"It's great it has only sunk in the last few minutes when I got my hands on the trophy,” O’Neill said after joining the likes of major winners Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington and Darren Clarke on the list of winners. “It's cool to see all the names like McIlroy, Lowry all the major champions it's unreal.

“When I was growing up there used to be a poster in Connemara of Mullingar and you could see the pictures of major champions so growing up you always want to play it and it's got bigger since Golf Ireland has taken it over.”

The new champion didn’t look at leaderboards all day but knew he was in position as the enthusiastic local gallery grew with every hole.

"I knew after the good start I was in a good position but I didn't look at any leaderboards even walking off 18, just played each shot as it comes,” he said after avoiding disaster by playing conservatively coming down the last three holes.

“I knew I was a good bit ahead after 16, all the crowd was with me so you get the feeling when you are out there without even looking.” He cleverly played the 16th as a three-shot hole, taking the penalty area out of play by aiming well left, and still made birdie by rolling in a 30 footer to go five clear.

That allowed him to play the treacherous 17th conservatively after the eighth fairway reverted to being part of internal out of bounds this year.

"I hit driver all week on 17 and I just thought that I was way ahead and I could afford a bogey at that stage,” he said.