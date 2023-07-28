High winds separate the wheat from chaff at Lahinch

Just four Munster men were left standing as a southwest wind gusting over 35mph proved the difference maker on the opening day of matchplay combat in the 121st South of Ireland Championship at Lahinch.

Holes that required a short iron in practice were mid-irons yesterday and par-fives that required a drive and a mid-iron were reduced to a drive and a lob wedge as the flags outside the clubhouse were whipped stiff in an Atlantic breeze that brought a mixture of sunshine and vicious squalls to the pristine Co Clare links.

There were plenty of feelgood stories by day's end, including that of Charleville's Jordan Boles, who birdied the 11th, eagled the 12th and birdied the 13th and 14th to beat Ballybunion's Senan Carroll 6&4 and set up a last-16 clash with Co Louth's Gerard Dunne.

The winner of that match at the bottom of the draw faces a tough quarter-final should Douglas' Peter O'Keeffe play to form and eliminate Berehaven's Joe O'Neill, who followed a one-up win over Boys international Gavin O'Neill with a 4&3 win over Dun Laoghaire's Alan Fahy, the 2021 finalist and 2022 West of Ireland champion.

It would be a surprise if O'Neill were to make the last eight, but with more wind and rain forecast over the weekend, not all the favourites are likely to emerge unscathed from a serious examination of links golf.

It's a point not lost on Tramore's Jack Hearn, the 24-year-old from Carrick-on-Suir who looks like a real threat to O'Keeffe to emerge from the bottom half of the draw.

Hearn, who won last year's Ulster Stroke Play, has just graduated from South Alabama and plans to do a Masters in strategy and innovation at Maynooth University as he continues his golfing education with one eye on a possible move into the professional ranks.

He beat Bangor's Lewis Gowdy 3&1 and up-and-coming boys' talent Donncha Cleary from Tipperary 3&2 to set up a last-16 clash with Enniscorthy's Graham Donohoe, who had to go to the 21st to end the hopes of 2019 champion Séan Desmond from Monkstown.

Hearn's expertise in strategy and innovation will certainly be required if he's to claim his first 'major'.

"It's almost like a mental thing out there in that wind today," he said. "Tomorrow might be a little calmer, so hopefully, we can make a few more birdies.

"When you're firing on all cylinders in parkland golf, it's just go, go, go. But here, you need to be patient because you get unlucky bounces from good shots, so I have to keep doing what I'm doing."

If Hearn wins, he will take on Strabane's Conor Byrne or international Robert Brazill, who lost a three-up lead to Laytown and Bettystown's David Foy before winning on the 17th.

As for the top half of the draw, the obvious heavy hitters are Enniscrone's David Shiel, Castleknock's Paul Coughlan, multiple championship winner Colm Campbell from Warrenpoint and Rosapenna's Ryan Griffin, who impressed in the recent Palmer Cup.

Shiel came to golf late in life and after beating Belvoir Park's Conal Keenan 7&6 in the morning, he knew he'd done enough to ensure he finishes in the top three in the Bridgestone Order of Merit, securing an automatic call-up for the Irish team for next month's Home Internationals in Wales.

"It's amazing," Shiel said after beating Omagh's Jordan Hyland (the vanquisher of leading qualifier Jake Whelan in the first round) to set up a last-16 clash with Mullingar's Adam Smith. "I've put a lot into the last few years. I don't know how to describe it. I can't wait to do it."

He's coached by Noel Fox and possesses a clinical short game that makes him a contender to reach the quarter-finals, where Coughlan or Greenore's Matthew Giles await.

Whatever happens there, a quality opponent in Sunday morning's semis looks guaranteed, with two-time Irish Amateur Open winner Campbell set to face Carton House's Marc Boucher in the match of the morning, with the winner to take on Griffin or Roscommon's Cian O'Connor.

Campbell followed a 2&1 win over Boys international Darcy Hogg with an impressive 3&1 win over Walker Cup panellist Robert Moran in the afternoon.

"That is probably as tough as I've seen Lahinch play, to be fair," Campbell said of his day's work in an event he describes as "the best tournament of the year".

"Tee to green, it has been very solid. Driving the ball and getting the ball into position off the tee is a big factor. I'd like to hole a few more putts if I could, but I'm giving myself plenty of chances, and that's been good."

As for 26-year-old Carton House international Boucher, he was thrilled to get through by beating Ballinasloe's Tom Cafferky on the 23rd and West Surrey's James Marriott 4&3.

"It was absolutely miserable out there," Boucher said. "The wind was right on the limit the golf course could take, so I'm delighted to get through.” He’s due a big win but with the wind set to blow and Lahinch a serious test, patience will be at a premium.