Padraig Harrington: No need to panic in bid to catch Open leader Brian Harmon

Padraig Harrington believes the pack aiming to chase down runaway Open Championship leader Brian Harman do not need to panic as they get their third rounds underway at Royal Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

American Harman, the world number 26, held a five-stroke lead on 10 under par at the halfway stage of 2023’s final major and ahead of his 3.30pm tee-time in the final group of the day alongside second-placed local hero Tommy Fleetwood.

World number two and 2014 Open champion here Rory McIlroy was one of 31 players under par beginning their third rounds and looking to make inroads to Harman’s lead, the Irishman nailing two birdies in his first three holes, while earlier starters such as Jon Rahm were climbing the leaderboard at a rate of knots, seven under for the day after 16 holes to move to five under par and into a share of second place.

Yet two-time Open champion Harrington, the oldest player to make the halfway cut at age 51, said the chasing pack did not need to get too aggressive in their pursuit of the 10-under leader with 36 holes to play.

“I think you've got to go out there and play your golf for a few holes and see how you're getting on,” Harrington said following his two-over 73 on Saturday morning. “If you're one under par I don't think you go out there and think I've got to shoot nine under par for the first nine holes.

“You get a feel for if you're playing well, maybe get a little more aggressive. If you're playing okay, keep it steady for a while.

“I don't think you need to panic is what I'm saying, straightaway. That doesn't mean that Brian Harman isn't going to get to 20 under par. It just means the best chance you have is just stick to your game and keep yourself in there. You're just not quite sure whether six, seven under par could be a good score here this week. It's just not clear.

“Brian could get to 15 under par and all those one under pars have no chance, but he could also have a careful weekend which a leader would often have and shoot like two 72s, and all of a sudden eight under par is a lot more doable for those one, two and three (unders). And it's nice conditions.

“I do think the conditions lend themselves to those two or three under pars shooting… somebody is going to shoot a four under par there. Brian will really have to think to himself if he can get to 15 under par for the weekend, he takes the whole field out. That's the way he's got to think, (that) nobody can beat him.

“Whereas if he stays around 10 he'll probably win. If he drops a few back to eight or seven, he's giving a lot of people a chance.”

Of his own game, the three-time major winner declared himself happy with his direction of travel despite slipping to five over par after 54 holes.

“Missing a lot of chances. Not creating much momentum. Trying to stay patient,” Harrington said of his week’s work. “I was hoping to go out there today and after the last two days get the run that I didn't get those two days and maybe make three or four birdies in nine holes and all of a sudden you're back in the tournament, but it wasn't to be.”

The Irishman will play the Senior British Open at Royal Porthcawl in Wales next week and then remain in Europe to seek his first DP World Tour victory since the Portugal Masters in 2016 and he added: “I'm thinking more in general, actually, about my game, to be honest. The last couple of weeks I've seen some substantial pickup in my game, improvement, and I like what I see.

"I'm very happy… I was trying to get ready for this week and started last week, and yeah, it was some good improvement in my mental game, and I feel good about it.

“I feel committed to keep going down that road, and I see some positive results ahead.”