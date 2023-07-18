Rory McIlroy paired with Jon Rahm and Justin Rose for first round of the Open Championship

The R&A released Thursday’s first round tee times with Ireland's Padraig Harrington and Seamus Power grouped together.
TEE TIMES: Rory McIlroy tees off the 8th during a practice round ahead of The Open at the Royal Liverpool. Photo credit: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Tue, 18 Jul, 2023 - 13:09
Simon Lewis

Rory McIlroy’s bid to regain the Claret Jug this weekend will get underway in the company of fellow major winners Jon Rahm and Justin Rose after the R&A released Thursday’s first round tee times for the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.

World number two McIlroy, whose Open victory came at the same course in 2014, the year he last won a major, comes into the tournament on the crest of a wave having won the Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club last Sunday.

The Irishman will tee off at 2:59pm alongside world number three and current Masters champion Rahm and former US Open winner Rose in an all-European group of Ryder Cuppers.

Shane Lowry, the 2019 Open champion, has a 10.09am tee time alongside in-form American Rickie Fowler and Scotland’s Bob MacIntyre while 2007 and 2008 winner Padraig Harrington has been grouped with fellow Irishman Seamus Power and LIV golfer Talor Gooch for a 9:14am start.

Laytown and Bettystown amateur Alex Maguire is the first Irishman off on Thursday in group four, the St Andrews Links Trophy winner teeing off at 7:08am in the company of former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel and Japan’s Rikuya Hoshino, while 2011 Open champion Darren Clarke is off three groups later at 7:41am.

Confident Rory McIlroy ‘could not ask for better preparation’ ahead of the Open

Thursday and Friday’s rounds at The Open represent two of the longest days in championship stroke-play golf with all three-balls commencing from the first tee, the first group going off at 6:35am and the final group away at 4:16pm.

Home club golfer Matthew Jordan, the world number 329, has been given the honour of getting the 151st Open up and running on Thursday morning at a course where he watched as a child in 2006 when Tiger Woods won and then eight years later as a teenager when McIlroy conquered Royal Liverpool.

“It's an amazing honour,” Jordan said. “I'm sure the first tee, no matter what was going to be special, but obviously to have this as a kid growing up, I used to wake up early, 6:30, and that was The Open commencing.

“I've got fond memories, so to have this honour is brilliant.”

IRISH TEE TIMES ROUNDS 1 (Thu) & 2 (Fri)

Alex Maguire (am) R1 7:09am R2 12:09pm

Darren Clarke R1 7:41am R2 12:42pm

Padraig Harrington R1 9:14am R2 2:15pm

Shane Lowry R1 10:09 R2 3:10pm

Seamus Power R1 9:14am R2 2:15pm

Rory McIlroy R1 2:59pm R2 9:58am

