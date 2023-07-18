Cam Smith would welcome final-round showdown with Rory McIlroy

Nothing would please pundits more at this Open Championship than a Sunday afternoon duel between defending champion and LIV star Cam Smith and tournament favourite Rory McIlroy
DEFENDING CHAMP: Australia's Cameron Smith tees off the 5th during a practice round ahead of The Open at the Royal Liverpool, Wirral. Pic: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Simon Lewis, Hoylake

Having spent a year on opposite sides of golf’s great existential debate, nothing would please pundits more at this 151st Open Championship than a Sunday afternoon duel between defending champion and LIV star Cam Smith and tournament favourite Rory McIlroy.

Australia’s Smith, who signed up for the Saudi-financed mega-millions of the LIV Tour to the chagrin of newly-minted Scottish Open champion McIlroy and other PGA Tour loyalists not long after he had seen off the Irishman to lift the Claret Jug at St Andrews 12 months ago, returned the famous old trophy at Royal Liverpool on Monday and admitted he had been holding back the tears as he did so.

Yet the 2022 Champion Golfer bought into the narrative of a final-round showdown with McIlroy when the proposition was put to him during his pre-tournament media conference.

“Yeah, I guess that would be a good story for you guys to write about for sure,” Smith, 29, said. “There's plenty of guys here that given their week can be right up there on Sunday afternoon. I'm sure Rory will be one of them.

“He's played great golf the last few months here. It looked like he finally got one that may have opened the floodgates for him. But yeah, it would be a cool story for sure.”

