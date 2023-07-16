Rory McIlroy wins Scottish Open for the first time in his career

The Northern Irishman birdied the 17th and 18th to finish one shot ahead of Scotland's Robert MacIntyre after the final round on Sunday.
SCOTTISH OPEN CHAMPION: Rory McIlroy on the 2nd hole on day four of the Genesis Scottish Open 2023 at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick. Photo credit: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Rory McIlroy has won the Scottish Open for the first time in his career.

A third round of 67 ensured McIlroy remained the man to catch at The Renaissance Club on 13 under par heading into the final day, with South Korea's Tom Kim a shot behind and Tommy Fleetwood and Brian Harman another stroke back.

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre's round of 64 saw him take the lead heading into the closing stages but McIlroy's strong finish - back to back birdies - ensured he secured the title on -15.

In the end he shot a 68 on Sunday and it was enough to earn him the silverware for his 24th tournament win of his career and his second of the season.

The victory should boost the Northern Irishman's confidence heading into the final major of the year next weekend at the British Open in Liverpool.

More to follow...

