Rory McIlroy wins Scottish Open for the first time in his career

Rory McIlroy has won the Scottish Open for the first time in his career.
A third round of 67 ensured McIlroy remained the man to catch at The Renaissance Club on 13 under par heading into the final day, with South Korea's Tom Kim a shot behind and Tommy Fleetwood and Brian Harman another stroke back.
Scotland's Robert MacIntyre's round of 64 saw him take the lead heading into the closing stages but McIlroy's strong finish - back to back birdies - ensured he secured the title on -15.
Clutch when it mattered most 🔥— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 16, 2023
The winning moment for @McIlroyRory @ScottishOpen 🏆 pic.twitter.com/BQDmw2DdA8
In the end he shot a 68 on Sunday and it was enough to earn him the silverware for his 24th tournament win of his career and his second of the season.
The victory should boost the Northern Irishman's confidence heading into the final major of the year next weekend at the British Open in Liverpool.