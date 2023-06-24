Leona Maguire in driving seat as she searches for Major glory

'This is uncharted territory for me,' Maguire said.
Leona Maguire in driving seat as she searches for Major glory

OUT IN FRONT: Leona Maguire, of Ireland, tees off on the 13th hole during the second round of the Women's PGA Championship. Pic: AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Sat, 24 Jun, 2023 - 09:14
Shane Donovan, PA

Leona Maguire fired four late birdies in a second-round 68 to take the halfway lead at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in New Jersey, one clear of a group on four-under.

Cavan golfer Maguire birdied four of her final six holes as she took the lead at this stage in a major for the first time.

“This is uncharted territory for me,” Maguire said. “Whatever happens this week, I’m sure I’ll learn a lot, and just sort of taking it one day at a time.

“I think this golf course demands that. I think you can’t think more than one shot ahead, let alone a hole or a round ahead.”

Maguire is tailed at the halfway point by Mel Reid - nine months after the English woman quit golf - as well as China’s Xiyu Lin and Norwegian rookie Celine Borge with first-round leader Lee-Anne Pace of South Africa and Australia’s Minjee Lee, chasing her second major title after a second round 67.

Leona Maguire, of Ireland, crosses a bridge with her caddie on the 18th hole during the second round of the Women's PGA Championship. Pic: AP Photo/Matt Rourke
Leona Maguire, of Ireland, crosses a bridge with her caddie on the 18th hole during the second round of the Women's PGA Championship. Pic: AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Maguire has been in fine form of late, producing a stunning closing display to secure her second-ever win on the LPGA Tour in the Meijer Classic at Blythefield Country Club last week. 

Following that victory, the 28-year-old said it was the ideal prep for the Women's PGA, and that sentiment has since proved true, thus far. 

"I feel like I played some really good golf last year, missed out in a playoff here, second at CME (CME Group Tour Championship). You have to play really good golf to win out here. 

"It's tough, so yeah, it's a really nice feeling to get this one and especially heading into the majors that we've got coming up."

"[I'll] just try for more of the same, stay patient and keep giving myself as many chances as I can."

Certainly not patient on day two of the New Jersey event, Maguire finds herself in uncharted territory, as referenced by the Cavan star herself. 

More in this section

Flogas Irish Scratch Series Maguire shares lead at WPGA Championship
BMW International Open - Day One Edoardo Molinari in 3-way tie for clubhouse lead at BMW International Open
Lowry two shots off the lead at Travelers Championship Lowry two shots off the lead at Travelers Championship
Rory McIlroy claimed his first ace in competition since he made one in Abu Dhabi on the European tour in 2015 (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Watch: Rory McIlroy claims first PGA Tour ace at Travelers Championship

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd