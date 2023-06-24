Leona Maguire in driving seat as she searches for Major glory

Leona Maguire fired four late birdies in a second-round 68 to take the halfway lead at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in New Jersey, one clear of a group on four-under.

Cavan golfer Maguire birdied four of her final six holes as she took the lead at this stage in a major for the first time.

“This is uncharted territory for me,” Maguire said. “Whatever happens this week, I’m sure I’ll learn a lot, and just sort of taking it one day at a time.

“I think this golf course demands that. I think you can’t think more than one shot ahead, let alone a hole or a round ahead.”

Maguire is tailed at the halfway point by Mel Reid - nine months after the English woman quit golf - as well as China’s Xiyu Lin and Norwegian rookie Celine Borge with first-round leader Lee-Anne Pace of South Africa and Australia’s Minjee Lee, chasing her second major title after a second round 67.

Leona Maguire, of Ireland, crosses a bridge with her caddie on the 18th hole during the second round of the Women's PGA Championship. Pic: AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Maguire has been in fine form of late, producing a stunning closing display to secure her second-ever win on the LPGA Tour in the Meijer Classic at Blythefield Country Club last week.

Following that victory, the 28-year-old said it was the ideal prep for the Women's PGA, and that sentiment has since proved true, thus far.

"I feel like I played some really good golf last year, missed out in a playoff here, second at CME (CME Group Tour Championship). You have to play really good golf to win out here.

"It's tough, so yeah, it's a really nice feeling to get this one and especially heading into the majors that we've got coming up."

"[I'll] just try for more of the same, stay patient and keep giving myself as many chances as I can."

Certainly not patient on day two of the New Jersey event, Maguire finds herself in uncharted territory, as referenced by the Cavan star herself.