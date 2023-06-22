Maguire shares lead at WPGA Championship

Leona Maguire carded a two under 69 while Stephanie Meadows finished two over after round one. 
Maguire shares lead at WPGA Championship

SHARE OF THE LEAD: Leona Maguire has a share of the lead at he WPGA Championship. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Thu, 22 Jun, 2023 - 21:59
Fiona Halligan

Leona Maguire has a share of the lead at the Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield New Jersey.

The Cavan woman birdied the par-5 18th to join Japan's Ayaka Furue and LPGA rookie Celine Borge at 2-under at the top of the leaderboard. Borge bogeyed the final hold and missed the opportunity for the outright clubhouse lead.

Maguire found birdies on six and seven with two more birdies and one bogey on the back nine to sign off on a round of 69.

Stephanie Meadow finished on two over with a bogey on the 15th and a double bogey on the 17th seeing her drop down the leaderboard.

More in this section

Lowry two shots off the lead at Travelers Championship Lowry two shots off the lead at Travelers Championship
LIV Golf Invitational Series - London - Day Three - Centurion Club Leading figures summoned to Senate hearing over shock PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger
Irish Womens Amateur Close Championship Launch 2023 California dreamin' but Irish Close comes first for Lahinch's Donegan
<p>THREE WAY TIE: Pic:Edoardo Molinari was in a three-way tie for the clubhouse lead after the first round of the BMW International Open. Pic: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images</p>

Edoardo Molinari in 3-way tie for clubhouse lead at BMW International Open

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd