Maguire shares lead at WPGA Championship

Leona Maguire has a share of the lead at the Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield New Jersey.
The Cavan woman birdied the par-5 18th to join Japan's Ayaka Furue and LPGA rookie Celine Borge at 2-under at the top of the leaderboard. Borge bogeyed the final hold and missed the opportunity for the outright clubhouse lead.
Maguire found birdies on six and seven with two more birdies and one bogey on the back nine to sign off on a round of 69.
Stephanie Meadow finished on two over with a bogey on the 15th and a double bogey on the 17th seeing her drop down the leaderboard.