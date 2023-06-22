Maguire shares lead at WPGA Championship

Leona Maguire has a share of the lead at the Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield New Jersey.

The Cavan woman birdied the par-5 18th to join Japan's Ayaka Furue and LPGA rookie Celine Borge at 2-under at the top of the leaderboard. Borge bogeyed the final hold and missed the opportunity for the outright clubhouse lead.