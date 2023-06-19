Lowry: 'I cannot wait to get on that big green bird home'

Shane Lowry’s week was not much to write home about, but the Offaly man will be happy to head home soon.

Lowry birdied the first two and then bogeyed two of the easier holes on the course (8 and 10) en route to a 71 that left him 1-under for the week and just outside a top-20 finish at the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

“I mean, it's pretty good,” he said of his final round. “I bogey two of the birdie holes out there. That's the way my day went – 8 and 10, two bad bogeys. But other than that it's pretty good golf. I'm pretty happy with how I played.

“Yeah, look another half-decent major in the books and hopefully some good stuff to take into next week.”

Lowry will play next week in the PGA Tour’s $20 million Travelers Championship in Connecticut before flying home for the first time since Christmas before the Genesis Scottish Open and Open Championship at Hoylake. “I cannot wait to get on that big green bird home,” he said.

His decent showing to go along with his T12 and T16 in the Masters and PGA portend better things ahead.

“I think that shows where I am in my career that I’m not really happy with showings like this in majors,” he said. “So it's pretty positive to bring forward and hopefully have a big finish somewhere.

“I feel like the one thing that's most pleasing for me standing here again is, you know, third major of the year, I feel like I came here and played pretty good. Same as Augusta and same as Oak Hill. I think I need to start a little bit, you know, a good start on Thursday and maybe something to go my way kind of middle of the week. You need these breaks and you need these runs of birdies and it didn't happen this week. But I was pretty happy with how I played and how I was controlling the ball and obviously I made a couple of bad bogeys out there today but other than that I played good golf as well.”

His decent finish will earn Lowry some FedEx Cup points as he inches his way closer to qualifying for the PGA Tour’s playoffs. This year only the top 70 players qualify for the first event and he’s likely to post up around 81st after this week.

“Yeah, badly needed. The problem is it’s not enough is it?” Lowry said. “Whatever FedEx Cup points I get, you get the chance for plenty next week.

“Yeah look, I don't know, I just have to wait for it because you can't go forcing it and if you do it generally doesn't go your way. So like I said all week, I feel like my game’s in good shape. I feel like I’m playing good golf and I keep showing up at these big tournaments and playing okay. I just got to keep doing that for the rest of my career and I'll be pretty happy.”

Lowry weighed in after his round on the merits of LACC’s North Course as a US Open venue. And while some haven’t liked it, Lowry gave it a thumbs up.

“I was watching the golf coverage yesterday afternoon and seeing some players giving it bad reviews. I thought it was pretty good,” he said. “I thought, to be honest, they were probably a little bit cautious on Thursday, but of course because it was a new venue. And then obviously everyone went out and shot the lights out. But I thought the course played really good the last couple of days. It’s one of those courses it gives you a chance to make birdies but if you hit bad shots you’re going to struggle make par. I think that's what a U.S. Open should be.”