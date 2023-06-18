Fleetwood and Co. on the US Open comeback trail

No U.S. Open winner in the last 20 years has rallied from more than four shots behind to win. In a place as unconventional as Los Angeles Country Club, that trend could be tested.

The early Sunday starters were displaying the same formula for success that LACC’s North Course requires – take full advantage of the scoring opportunities on the front and try not to lose it on the difficult challenge on the back.

It means somebody could go low and steal victory from one of the top five players who started the day within four strokes of the lead. The largest final-round comeback to win a U.S. Open was Arnold Palmer in 1960 at Cherry Hills. Palmer erased a seven-stroke deficit to Mike Souchak during the final round to win his only U.S. Open title by two strokes over amateur Jack Nicklaus.

The early rabbits showed the way it might be done at LACC. Tommy Fleetwood was 6-under through the first 11. Austin Eckroat shot 6-under 29 on the front. Jon Rahm was 5-under through 11. None of those guys had any reasonable chance of winning, but they showed the blueprint that could offer hope to capable distance chasers like Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele starting five behind or even Cam Smith, Bryson DeChambeau or Tom Kim sitting seven back.

“Geez, probably one of the best rounds of my life,” said Smith on what it would take to rally the way he did last year to win the Open Championship at St. Andrews.

“It's going to have to take at least 5- or 6-, probably even 7-under, I think. The golf course is getting tougher, but there's still lots of wedges out there. The leaders are there for a reason, as well. They're obviously playing really good golf.”

They certainly are. Rickie Fowler led the field through 54 holes with 21 birdies, five more than Rory McIlroy. McIlroy, however, led the field in strokes gained off the tee and greens in regulation, the bets recipe for sustained success at LACC.

McIlroy, Wyndham Clark and Scottie Scheffler would need to shoot a four consecutive round in the 60s to win, a feat that’s only been done by five players in U.S. Open history: Lee Trevino (1968), Lee Janzen (1993), Gary Woodland (2019) and Brooks Koepka (2019). McIlroy would be the first to do it twice, having won in 2011 at Congressional with rounds of 65-66-68-69.

Should he win, McIlroy would break the record for the longest span between U.S. Open victories (12 years, 2011-23). Julius Boros (1952-63) and Hale Irwin (1979-90) both went 11 years between wins.

Fowler is playing his 48th career major, so a breakthrough victory would tie him with Adam Scott on the list of most major starts before winning. The other on that list of long waits are: Sergio Garcia (74), Tom Kite (72), Mark O’Meara (59), Darren Clarke (54), Stewart Cink (50) and Phil Mickelson (47).

Clark is playing is seventh career major and has never finished higher than T75. Having missed the cut in his two previous U.S. Open starts, he could join Lucas Glover (2009), Janzen (193) and Orville Moody (1969) as the only winners to never previously make a U.S. Open cut.