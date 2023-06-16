Tiger Woods to miss Open Championship as he continues recovery after surgery

Woods pulled out of the Masters during the third round in April.
Tiger Woods to miss Open Championship as he continues recovery after surgery
Tiger Woods (right) will not be fit to contest next month’s Open Championship (Peter Byrne/PA)
Fri, 16 Jun, 2023 - 18:53
Phil Casey

Tiger Woods will not contest next month’s Open Championship at Royal Liverpool as he continues to recovery from surgery.

Woods pulled out of the Masters during the third round in April, saying at the time it was due to plantar fasciitis.

However, the 47-year-old then had a subtalar fusion procedure in New York to address the problem caused by a previous fracture of his talus, a bone in the ankle joint.

Tiger Woods had hoped to defy the odds to compete at Hoylake (David Davies/PA)

The 15-time major winner did not contest May’s US PGA Championship at Oak Hill or this week’s US Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

Woods had hoped to defy the odds to compete at Hoylake, where he won a third Open title in 2006 in his first tournament since the death of his father Earl two months earlier.

However, an R&A spokesman told the PA news agency: “We have been advised that Tiger won’t be playing at Royal Liverpool.

The 15-time major winner did not contest May’s US PGA Championship at Oak Hill or this week’s US Open (Jane Barlow/PA)

“We wish him all the best with his recovery.”

Woods feared his leg would have to be amputated due to the serious injuries he suffered in a car accident in Los Angeles in February 2021.

He made a remarkable return to action 14 months later and finished 47th in the Masters, but withdrew from the US PGA following a third-round 79 and skipped the US Open before missing the cut in the 150th Open at St Andrews.

