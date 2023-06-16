Mickelson heckled by fan with fake moustache at US Open

On Friday, Phil Mickelson might get serenaded by choruses of “Happy Birthday,” an annual US Open tradition for the now 53-year-old six-time runner-up in his national championship.

On Thursday, however, Mickelson was serenaded by a peculiar heckler as the left-hander tried to finish off his first-round 69 on the ninth hole at Los Angeles Country Club.

As Mickelson was preparing his 28-foot birdie putt on the par-3, a 20-something fan wearing a fake moustache, Hawaiian-style shirt and an ill-fitting sombrero stood up in the bleachers and went on a bizarre and extended rant directed at the LIV golfer who owns six major championship wins.

For more than 30 seconds while Mickelson waited to putt, the heckler was shouting from some kind of script.

“It’s all you need to work for the rest of your life, Phil,” Golf.com reported him as saying, after reviewing video of the heckler.

“They’re going to pay you $200 million as well.

“What about all the guys on the PGA Tour, Phil? Every single of them looked up to you for their entire careers. This is what you do to them, Phil? This is what you do to them?”

Tournament security had to climb into the stands and escort the heckler out of the grandstand before Mickelson could resume the finishing putts of his first round.

After the heckling stopped, several fans shouted support for Mickelson, who drew applause for a thumbs-up before he two-putted for a finishing par.

Mickelson, who played the first two rounds with Pádraig Harrington and Keegan Bradley, wasn’t asked about the incident in his brief post-round interview.

“I played okay. I hit a few swings coming down the stretch … I made two bad swings that cost me a few strokes, but I hit a lot of good shots today,” Mickelson said of his 1-under finish after getting as low as 3-under on the leaderboard. “It's a decent start, and I have a chance (Friday) morning to come out and shoot a good solid round to get myself in position for the weekend. (Friday) morning is kind of the time to do it when it'll still be a little bit soft.

“You feel like you have to push it a little bit, but you can't push too hard here because it'll come back and bite you,” he said of starting his day chasing morning 62s shot by Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele. “I tried to be patient and I put myself in really good position – 3-under with those last five, six holes to go – and I didn't quite close the round out. But I'm playing well enough to get myself in position hopefully for the weekend, which is what the goal is.”

When asked for comment about the announced agreement between the PGA and DP World Tours and the Saudi sovereign wealth Public Investment Fund which has drawn U.S. Department of Justice scrutiny, Mickelson declined … for now.

“Not yet because I don't want to detract right now from this tournament and where I'm at,” Mickelson said. “I'm playing well. I want to get myself in contention. I'll talk about it maybe after.”