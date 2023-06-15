Preview: Is the US Open set to produce yet another breakthrough winner?

The US Open annually presents a test unlike any other major championship. And increasingly it has become a domain for maiden major champions.

England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick claimed his first major trophy last year at Brookline. Spain’s Jon Rahm broke through the year before at Torrey Pines. American Bryson DeChambeau in 2020 at Winged Foot.

Gary Woodland in 2019 at Pebble Beach. Brooks Koepka the first of two in a row in 2017 at Erin Hills. Dustin Johnson in 2016 at Oakmont. Jordan Spieth in 2015 at Chambers Bay.

You get the pattern. Since Tiger Woods’ record-breaking 2000 US Open win at Pebble Beach that launched the Tiger Slam, 17 of the 22 US Open winners this century were first-time major champions including the likes of Retief Goosen, Jim Furyk, Graeme McDowell, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose.

Woods (twice), Goosen and Koepka were repeat winners in this span while only Germany’s Martin Kaymer in 2014 at Pinehurst held a previous major title elsewhere (2010 PGA).

Why that has been the case is a mystery. US Open tests ask a lot of questions, and more often than not it has been answered lately by young golfers. Since 2010, the average age of US Open champions is 27.8, comfortably the youngest of the four majors in that same window. The last US Open winner in his 40s was Payne Stewart in 1999.

Based on those metrics, who are the most likely breakthrough major winners this week on the intriguing North Course at Los Angeles Country Club?

You don’t have to look far down the Official World Golf Ranking to see the most obvious candidates starting with No. 4 Patrick Cantlay, No. 5 Viktor Hovland, No. 6 Xander Schauffele and No. 7 Max Homa.

Cantlay, oddly, might have the weakest candidacy of this top-10 foursome even though he’s a native of nearby Long Beach, Calif., and played college golf about a mile up Sunset Blvd. at UCLA.

He’s never missed the cut in seven US Open starts including as an amateur in 2011. But he’s also never finished better than his T15 and T14 each of the last two years. Cantlay’s consistency makes him a constant threat, especially if his putter gets hot.

He rallied from a poor start to tie for ninth at last month’s PGA Championship.

“Off to a slow start I would say; I'm looking to improve that,” Cantlay, 31, said of his 25 career major starts.

“Just got to play more and win one. That'll change the narrative pretty quick.” Hovland seems to be rounding into his major prime. The 25-year-old from Norway has been knocking on the door since he played in the final pairing with Rory McIlroy in the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews last year.

He finished T4 at St. Andrews, T7 at the Masters in April and T2 from the final pairing with Koepka last month in the PGA. He comes to LACC fresh off a victory in his last start at the Memorial.

“PGA was a great step in the right direction,” Hovland said two weeks ago of his development on the major stages. “I didn't really feel like I backed down that Sunday. Brooks went out there and earned it. He played amazing golf.”

Schauffele, 29, has one of the more remarkable U.S. Open pedigrees at this stage of his career. He’s played in six of them and last year’s T14 at Brookline was far and away his worst effort. His first five US Open starts were all top-10 finishes including a T3 in 2019 at Pebble Beach.

He’s made 21 cuts in 24 major starts and has 10 top-10 finishes among them, but he’s always seemed destined to lift a US Open trophy eventually.

From just down the road in San Diego, Schauffele also played some college golf at nearby Cal State-Long Beach and has quietly been playing consistently excellent golf having not missed a cut since the 2022 Masters with a couple of wins in the Scottish Open and the Travelers Championship, where he’ll defend next week. He generally thrives in tough conditions by simplifying his thought process.

“I think if you're playing normal courses, there's a chance that you sort of get lost in the sauce of thinking you can pull off more than you can versus when you're here,” he said of US Opens.

“It's very straightforward. The decision's already made for you half the time on what you can and cannot do, dumbs it down into your decision-making category.”

Homa is the most intriguing maiden candidate this week. Another local grown product who grew up in Burbank, Calif., he has an emotional connection to L.A. that has served him well in winning a few miles away at Riviera in 2021 and nearly duplicating that in February when he came up shot to Rahm.

Homa’s major résumé is rather paltry, with no top-10 finishes and eight missed cuts in 15 career starts. He made his first US Open cut last year at Brookline, finishing T47.

But Homa is a popular local favorite and four of his six PGA Tour wins have come in California while the other two were at a major-caliber venue Quail Hollow. He also just happens to own the course record on LACC’s North Course with a 61 in the first round of the Pac-12 Conference championship in college 10 years ago.

“To have a major in my hometown, 18-ish miles from where I grew up, I think that's a dream come true,” Homa said. “It's already been fun with the fans out there.”

Of his 61 here in 2013, Homa actually has some lingering regrets. “This is why golf is so bad. I remember not getting up-and-down from the front bunker on 6 for birdie, and I remember three-putting 8, so I could have shot 59, so that bothers me,” he said.

There are other strong maiden choices this week. England’s Tommy Fleetwood is hot off a playoff loss last week at the Canadian Open.

Tyrrell Hatton was third in Canada and hasn’t been out of the top 20 in his last six starts. Both 31-year-olds seem primed to finally make the step up in stature in a Ryder Cup season.