Douglas GC primed to shine as seniors flock to Cork

Douglas Golf Club will realise the fruition of a two-year plan tomorrow as it plays host to the 2023 European Senior Men’s and Senior Women’s Championships.

A year on from a successful staging of the Irish Senior Men’s Amateur Open, the 6,500-yard parkland course is welcoming 144 golfers from across the continent for what Douglas GC general manager John McHenry sees as an ideal fit for both his club and the event.

The seed for this week’s championships, featuring a men’s field of 90 and a 54-woman competition over three days in the southern suburb of Cork City, arose from an approach from Golf Ireland and a meeting between McHenry and the national governing body’s director of championships Mark Wehrly in 2021.

“At that point they asked us would we be interested in hosting the Irish Seniors,” McHenry told the Irish Examiner. “We had done up the clubhouse, were doing some work on the course and the Seniors (championship) would fit this type of a golf course — it’s a gentle golf course and we think it’s a nice environment to come and play and enjoy yourself.

“So we said yes. And Mark then asked would we have ambitions to maybe doing it on a regular-ish basis and, having spoken through this with (Douglas GC) management I said we would.

“We found last year the Irish Seniors was quite a social event, people came and relaxed and enjoyed themselves and now the Europeans have come around very quickly and we’re very excited about it.”

The event will be operated by the European Golf Association and McHenry said there had been great synergy between Douglas, the organisers and Golf Ireland in getting the show on the road this weekend.

“We’ve worked very, very positively with Golf Ireland and the European Golf Association and by and large we understand what we are trying to achieve, which is a nice fair test for the players at just under 6,500 yards, nothing too difficult but at the same time a good fair challenge with putting around 10, 10.5 for the event, though we can definitely go faster, and playing at par-71 with two par-fives, one on each nine.

“We played the Irish Seniors as a par 70 last year and eight or nine over was the winning total so I think we’ll see something around par as a good, fair score, although if someone burns it up, all well and good, we won’t begrudge them in any way!”

McHenry also praised the Douglas GC members and the co-operation of neighbouring clubs in Cork for helping to get the European Seniors double-header up and running.

“For our members who will be unable to play this week, they’ve been very accepting of it. They’ll look forward to having their course back on Sunday but they’re very much behind the event and they’re engaged in it.

“We have good volunteerism here and they’ll be marshalling, car parking, ball spotting, scoring and in and around the clubhouse.

“And we’d like members from other clubs to come and have a look at what will be good quality golf.

Golfers heading out the course at Douglas golf club who are hosting the European Senior Men's and Senior Women's golf Championships. Pic: Eddie O'Hare

“And I’d like to thank Cork Golf Club, Monkstown, Muskerry, they all stepped in with tee times for our members this week. And Monkstown are hosting the Irish Boys in July and we’ll reciprocate with them then.”

While Douglas GC hope this week’s visitors are in for a relaxed atmosphere on Maryborough Hill, nothing will be left to chance and McHenry and his team have prepared for a week of very long days, starting at 5am and finishing late at night.

“There’s a lot of work and an awful lot of work on the golf course. We’ve a new hole in play this week, the par-three fourth, with a lot of new trees planted that need a lot of watering because of the dry weather so there’s a lot of activity out there.

“Our head pro Dave Barry is bringing in 20 new buggies, just to make sure that anything that is required is there but it is important to remember it’s an amateur event and we’ll keep it fairly low key.

“We’d like to put an Irishness on it as well. The menu for the Gala Dinner here on Friday will be Irish, good local produce and we’ll try and win a few over with our breakfasts and other things to put or own imprint on this.

“But we won’t be in people’s way. Our role as hosts is really just to be the platform for the event and you know what, that’s fine too.”

Barry Lynch, chief referee with Austrian golfers Elisabeth Glieder and Marie-Therese Kinsky at Douglas golf club. Pic: Eddie O'Hare

Flying the flag for the host club will be Karl Bornemann, the Irish international who was runner up on home soil at last year’s Irish Senior Men’s, a shot behind 2022 champion Jody Fanagan, who also features among the 21-strong Irish contingent in the men’s field while there are also nine Irishwomen teeing it up from tomorrow.

“Hopefully all the players enjoy themselves,” McHenry said. “We think the golf course will play tricky because it’s bouncy, but fair. The greens are rolling very, very well and are relatively receptive.

“More than anything else this is a very good thing that a championship of this size comes into Cork. It doesn’t matter what club in Cork it comes to but this is the first time a European Seniors has come into Ireland and we’re determined we’re going to put our best foot forward.”