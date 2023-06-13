US Open tee-times: Rory McIlroy paired with Brooks Koepka for first two rounds

Rory McIlroy will play the first two rounds of the U.S. Open championship paired with reigning PGA champion Brooks Koepka and 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama.

Koepka, who nosed ahead of McIlroy with his fifth career major win last month at Oak Hill Country Club, won back-to-back US Opens in 2017 and ’18. The trio will start in the afternoon wave on the first hole of Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course at 9.54 pm Irish time on Thursday. They start Friday’s second round at 4.24 pm Irish time.