US Open tee-times: Rory McIlroy paired with Brooks Koepka for first two rounds

Rory McIlroy will play the first two rounds of the U.S. Open championship paired with reigning PGA champion Brooks Koepka and 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama.
Koepka, who nosed ahead of McIlroy with his fifth career major win last month at Oak Hill Country Club, won back-to-back US Opens in 2017 and ’18. The trio will start in the afternoon wave on the first hole of Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course at 9.54 pm Irish time on Thursday. They start Friday’s second round at 4.24 pm Irish time.
Shane Lowry, the 2019 Open champion, will be the first Irishman out on Thursday at 3.40 pm Irish time (9.10 pm Friday) off the first hole with England’s Tommy Fleetwood and two-time PGA champion Justin Thomas.
Séamus Power and Northern Ireland amateur Matthew McClean play together with New Zealand’s Ryan Fox off the first hole at 4.35 pm Irish time Thursday (10:05 pm IT Friday). McClean is in the field as the field as the reigning U.S. Mid-Amateur champion.
Pádraig Harrington qualified for his 17th US Open start by winning last year’s US Senior Open. He’ll start on the 10th hole Thursday at 8.59 pm Irish time (3.29 pm IT Friday) with six-time major winner Phil Mickelson and former PGA champion Keegan Bradley.
(a) Omar Morales, Deon Germishuys, Kacob Solomon; Ryan Gerard, Yuto Katsuragawa, (a) Michael Brennan; Hayden Buckley, Adam Svensson, Pablo Larrazabal; : Carson Young, Dylan Wu, Roger Sloan; Ryo Ishikawa, Kevin Streelman, Matthieu Pavon; , Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood; 3.51/9.21pm: Sungjae Im, KH Lee, JT Poston; : Gary Woodland, Adam Scott, Corey Conners; Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler; Denny McCarthy, Joel Dahmen, Adam Hadwin; (a) Ryan Fox; Mac Meissner (a) Barclay Brown, Gunn Charoenkul; (a) Alexander Yang, Jesse Schutte, Andy Svoboda.
Brent Grant, Vincent Norrman, Charley Hoffman; Simon Forsström, Carlos Ortiz, (a) Maxwell Moldovan; : Eric Cole, Thriston Lawrence, Adam Schenk; Luke List, Wilco Nienaber, Alejandro Del Rey; Adrian Meronk, Harris English, Joaquin Niemann; Alex Noren, Wyndham Clark, Austin Eckroat; Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, Russell Henley; Cameron Smith, Sam Bennett, Matt Fitzpatrick; Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Brian Harman; Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Sebastián Muñoz, Nick Taylor, Taylor Montgomery; Olin Browne Jr., David Puig, Karl Vilips; Corey Pereira, (a) Isaac Simmons, JJ Grey.
Berry Henson, Ryutaro Nagano, Hank Lebioda; Michael Kim, Jordan Smith, (a) Wenyi Ding; Scott Stallings, (a) Preston Summerhays, Lucas Herbert; Jens Dantorp, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour; Thomas Pieters, Aaron Wise, (a) Gordon Sargent; Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton; : Tom Hoge, Sergio Garcia, Sepp Straka; : Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day; : Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar, Si Woo Kim; Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm; Martin Kaymer, Stewart Cink, (a) Michael Thorbjornsen; : David Horsey, (a) Brendan Valdes, Paul Barjon; Jordan Gumberg, Kyle Mueller, (a) Bastien Amat.
Ross Fisher, Nico Echavarria, Paul Haley II; (a) Nick Dunlap, Nick Hardy, Sam Stevens; Taylor Pendrith, (a) Aldrich Potgieter, Romain Langasque; Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez, Abraham Ancer; Phil Mickelson, , Keegan Bradley; Mito Pereira, Emiliano Grillo, (a) Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira; Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young; Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson, Keith Mitchell; Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay; Davis Thompson, Min Woo Lee, Justin Suh; Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, (a) Ben Carr; Patrick Cover, (a) David Nyfjäll, Frankie Capan III; Austen Truslow, (a) Christian Cavaliere, Alex Schaake.