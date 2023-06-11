McIlroy makes his move in Toronto and aims for a three-peat

Rory McIlroy knows what a Saturday in Canada feels like. For the rest of us watching along, what does it feel like? All gas and no brakes, it turns out.

The World No.3 forced himself into a share of the clubhouse lead at the RBC Canadian Open on Saturday, desperately seeking a third title on the spin and a triumph which would provide all of the necessary momentum going into this week's US Open. In the end that lead slipped from his grasp, but momentum looks to be with him.

In front of raucous Saturday crowds, McIlroy delighted the masses with a faultless round of golf, firing a 66 which eventually put him just one shot off the lead in a multi-talented field. On Saturday McIlroy sensed a moment here or there and put the foot down. It was one of those rounds where he looks a man bending the sport to his will and not the other way around. The Toronto crowds lapped it all up.

By the end he'd carded a gorgeous 66 for his third round at Oakdale, keeping the packed galleries in the palm of his hand as he reeled off a rewarding penultimate round that saw him birdie 3, 5 and 8 before putting the foot down emphatically and carding birdies at 11, 12 and 13 in a row to sit just one back of shock leader CT Pan, the world No.191.

If McIlroy was to capture the Canadian Open title again Sunday, he would be the first golfer in the tournament’s 117-year history to pull the hat trick, and the first on the PGA Tour to win any event three times in a row since Steve Stricker in 2009-11.

The last golfer on Tour to win an event three times in a row on three different courses was Tiger Woods, who won the former WGC Championship from 2005-07.

McIlroy was sitting down for lunch while Nick Taylor was putting a bow on a 9-under 63 earlier in the day – setting the course record in the process. Tommy Fleetwood shot an 8-under 64 earlier, while Justin Rose and McIlroy’s playing partner Saturday, Mark Hubbard, shot matching 66s. That group is all part of the crew at 12 under through 54 holes.

McIlroy said he was aware of how the course would be playing Saturday and he was prepared to take it deep.

“It was sort of one of those days where, yeah, conditions were better, a little warmer, and the golf course played shorter. With the rain yesterday it was still quite receptive. So, yeah, it was prime for scoring,” McIlroy said. “It's really that back nine you need to take advantage of. But it was nice to sort of have what I felt was a cushion after playing the front nine so well.”

McIlroy was 2-under par through 5 and was dialled in on the par-5 7th but knocked his wedge off the flagstick and the ball bounced 50 feet away. An unlucky break, McIlroy said. He added a birdie on No. 8 before adding three in a row from Nos. 11-13.

He had a final birdie try from just nine feet on the par-5 18th, but he lipped out and had to settle for par.

With how tight the leaderboard is shaping up to be for Sunday’s finale, it feels “eerily similar” to McIlroy as the last two RBC Canadian Opens. In 2019, he was tied for the lead with Webb Simpson through 54 holes. And in 2022, McIlroy, Tony Finau, and Justin Thomas were neck-and-neck.

“Looks like there could be a lot of guys around the lead tomorrow, so it’s going to be a really interesting day,” McIlroy said.

With files from PGA Tour