Masterful McIlroy learns on the fly and surges into contention in Toronto

Rory McIlroy is learning on the fly and perfectly fine doing it. Playing Oakdale Golf and Country Club from from 1 through 18 for the first time in his life, McIlroy shot a sparkling 67 to put himself firmly in contention for a third RBC Canadian Open victory in a row.

McIlroy did a little bit of everything and all of it well on Friday afternoon in Toronto, firing five birdies with four of them coming after the turn. He also kept the card blemish-free to sit three back from a surprise leader in the shape of world No.164 Carl Yuan from China.

After a week that started with turmoil and tempest off the course as the PGA Tour stunned the game by partnering with Saudi Arabia and its PIF, McIlroy now has a tantalizing weekend ahead of him on the course. What’s on offer is not just a three-peat here in a city that has taken him to its heart but a chance to head to next week’s US Open in California with a hell of a lot of momentum.

“I felt like I did everything…maybe not everything…better today,” said the world No.3 who had fired a 71 on Thursday. “I felt like I putted pretty well yesterday. But iron play was better [today], wedges were definitely better, I got it in play a little more off the tee. So, yeah, it was a better, more solid round.

"Three back going into the weekend, I'm pretty pleased with that. I finished strongly out there this afternoon. I feel pretty good with where I'm at. It would have been nice to be one or two closer to the lead, but I thought today went well.”

McIlroy was out late in the afternoon as the sun finally broke through in Toronto’s northern suburbs after a damp and dank morning. As the galleries swelled and kept themselves plenty hydrated, McIlroy and playing partner Justin Rose really looked to be enjoying themselves.

CENTRE OF ATTENTION: Rory McIlroy hits on the eighth hole during second round at the Canadian Open golf championship in Toronto. Pic: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP

On a tricky Oakdale track which doesn’t offer a lot of early scoring opportunities, McIlroy started slowly and steadily. No bad thing. A run of seven-straight pars was broken with his first birdie of the day on the par-four eighth and after the turn he took things up a notch.

He birdied the 10th with a 14-foot putt and then delighted the crowds on the short 14th, a stadium hole they call The Rink, with ice hockey paraphernalia and a similarly raucous atmosphere to the national sport here. McIlroy lasered his tee shot in to eight feet and rolled in the birdie and then finished with a flourish, carding birdies on 17 and 18.

“Knowing if you get through that front nine in pretty good shape you've got plenty of opportunities on the back,” said McIlroy, calling Oakdale almost a reverse Royal Troon in that regard. “The front nine's one of those nines, you get round in 1-, 2-under par and then you've done pretty well. Obviously the back nine gives you a ton of opportunities to score.”

Asked about not being able to focus on the course earlier in the week as the golf world was turned upside down by Jay Monahan’s stunning U-turn to partner his PGA Tour with the Saudis’ PIF, McIlroy insisted he was very comfortable winging it.

“I sort of like it. I like reacting to what I'm seeing out there and targets,” added McIlroy. “I'm not a great player at playing a course by memory. I'm not saying I'm better at playing a course blind, but sometimes it's nice not to know where the trouble is. You react to your targets out there and you really get into your shots.”

As the highest-ranked player here this week, it may be natural to think McIlroy doesn’t have a whole pile of competition ahead of him. That assumption would be false. Corey Connors, ranked 29th in the world, appeared a man on a mission as he aims to become the first Canadian to win his home championship in 69 long years. Meanwhile Tyrell Hatton’s torrid second-round 64 on Friday fired the formidable Englishman into a tie for second. Rose sits level with McIlroy and Shane Lowry is still within reach of the leader too, on three-under.

Yet it’s clear that the Toronto galleries have their hearts set on only one winner. Asked why the Canadian crowds have taken to him in such a big way, McIlroy pointed to one thing — success.

“I think winning the tournament the last couple of times helps!” he laughed. “I think, am I the only player in the top 10 in the world that's here this week maybe? So I guess maybe that appreciation that I've come back up to defend. Since the first time I played the Canadian Open I feel like I've got a tremendous amount of support. And it's great just to play in an atmosphere like that.”

Dubliner David Carey, who qualified for just his second PGA Tour start here this week, missed out on weekend play as he missed the cut by four strokes having finished on three-over. Like Lowry, out early in the steady morning drizzle, Carey’s Friday round was a bit of a rollercoaster with just eight pars to go with four birdies and six bogeys.