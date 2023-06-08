Matt Fitzpatrick one off lead at Canadian Open as compatriot Aaron Rai sets pace

The 28-year-old, having started on the back nine, rolled in five birdies before a bogey on his penultimate hole of the day – the 352 par-four eighth – left him one shot behind the early leaders, which included Rai.
Matt Fitzpatrick one off lead at Canadian Open as compatriot Aaron Rai sets pace

Matt Fitzpatrick finished the first day of the Canadian Open, one shot behind the lead. Pic: Richard Sellers/PA

Thu, 08 Jun, 2023 - 20:57
PA

Matt Fitzpatrick was one shot off the clubhouse lead jointly held by fellow Englishman Aaron Rai midway through the first round of the Canadian Open.

A week before his US Open defence, Fitzpatrick began his bid for a third career PGA Tour title in steady fashion with a four-under-par 68 at the Oakdale Golf and Country Club.

The 28-year-old, having started on the back nine, rolled in five birdies before a bogey on his penultimate hole of the day – the 352 par-four eighth – left him one shot behind the early leaders, which included Rai.

Rai had looked in all sorts of trouble after dropping four shots in three successive holes from the third to slump to three over, but he turned things round in remarkable fashion.

After recording birdies on the seventh and eighth to reach the turn on one over, the 28-year-old from Wolverhampton then picked up further shots on the 10th, 12th, 13th, 14th – where he came close to making a hole in one – 16th and 18th to move to five under.

That left him in a four-way share of first place with American pair Chesson Hadley and Justin Lower, and home hope Corey Conners.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy, whose build-up to the tournament saw him fielding questions about the shock merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, was one under after an eventful opening 71 that included five birdies and four bogeys.

The world number three is seeking a hat-trick of victories at the Canadian Open following triumphs in 2019 and 2022, with the tournament having been cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid.

More in this section

Web Summit 2014 - Dublin Paul McGinley: PGA Tour players will feel like the losers out of golf merger
RBC Canadian Open - Previews Three talking points from Rory McIlroy’s press conference
Resigned Rory McIlroy facing up to bitter reality of modern sport Resigned Rory McIlroy facing up to bitter reality of modern sport
CanadianPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
<p>TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 08: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits his first shot on the 3rd hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf &amp; Country Club on June 08, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. Pic: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images</p>

Rory McIlroy: "The most uncomfortable I've felt in the last 12 months was my press conference yesterday"

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd