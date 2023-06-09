Rose backs McIlroy's call for consequences for rebel players who joined LIV

Justin Rose has backed Rory McIlroy’s call for some form of consequences for the rebel players who joined LIV Golf, agreeing that if the likes of Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson are allowed to instantly return to the PGA Tour in the wake of golf’s shock merger it will be a bitter pill to swallow.

The Englishman was among the clutch of high-profile players who resisted the millions on offer by LIV last year and stayed true to the PGA Tour, rediscovering some of his best form in the intervening time.

After playing alongside McIlroy and shooting a sparkling opening 69 at the RBC Canadian Open on Thursday, Rose agreed with the Irishman’s call 24 hours earlier that those who left for LIV can’t be allowed to simply stroll back on to the tour they deserted.

"The headline seems like it's just going to be this very smooth transition and ‘come on back, boys, it's all done now'. I don't think that's the case,” said Rose.

“I think if it's just a straight, ‘hey, boys, come on back!’ that's not going to sit well with anybody out here. It's going to need some massaging to get it right. There's a lot of guys that have gone to LIV that…have sacrificed a lot as well in terms of rankings. So there might not be such an easy step for a few of them.

“Obviously, we're looking for a harmonious world of golf. This is what I think this is designed to achieve. That's not going to be overnight. I think just because [the LIV players] made a certain decision doesn't mean they're outcasts forever. I don't know what the protocols will be.”

Rose’s fellow countryman Matt Fitzpatrick has, like McIlroy, been an outspoken critic of the defectors over the past 12 months. However the reigning US Open champion tried to sidestep this week’s developments after going one better than Rose, carding a four-under 68 at Toronto’s Oakdale Golf and Country Club.

“I knew I was going to get a million and one questions. I thought long and hard on how I'm going to answer them,” said Fitzpatrick.

“That’s not really my job. I spoke to a few close friends of mine and listened to what they had to say, successful businessmen. All I can do is go and play great golf myself. Whether everyone comes back and plays in the field, I've still got to beat them in front of me.”