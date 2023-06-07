Aine Donegan to make US Open debut at Pebble Beach

Aine Donegan plays out of Louisiana State University claimed the second qualification spot with a 36-hole total of 145 to secure her place in the major next month.
DEBUT: Aine Donegan will make her professional debut at the US Women's Open at Pebble Beach as she secures qualification at the Peninsula Golf Club. Pic: Courtesy of Irish Amateur Golf Info/Twitter

Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 17:13
Fiona Halligan

Aine Donegan will make her professional debut at the US Women's Open at Pebble Beach as she secures qualification at the Peninsula Golf Club.

Donegan plays out of Louisiana State University claimed the second qualification spot with a 36-hole total of 145 to secure her place in the major next month.

The Lahinch native posted rounds of 1-over 72 and 2-over 73 to finish at 3-over 145 on the par 71 layout to leave her in second behind  amateur Kelly Xu of Claremont California who finished 1-under 141 (69-72).

Donegan had a good sophomore season at LSU, after transferring from Indiana, earning second team All-Sec honours with a stroke average of 72.97. She had three top 10 finishes which included third place at the Southeastern Conference Championships with a two-under par 214 (72-71-71).

The US Women's Open at Pebble Beach takes place from July 6-9.

