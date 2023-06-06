Rose Zhang starts with a bang as 20-year-old wins on LPGA Tour debut

The 20-year-old American is the first player to win on the LPGA Tour in their professional debut since Beverly Hanson in 1951
FAST START: Rose Zhang holds up the trophy after winning the Mizuho Americas Open golf tournament. Pic: AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Tue, 06 Jun, 2023 - 07:50
Cian Locke

Rose Zhang enjoyed a dream start to her professional career with victory in her first event in the Mizuho Americas Open.

Zhang, who only joined the paid ranks nine days ago, defeated Jennifer Kupcho on the second hole of a play-off after the pair had finished tied on nine under par at Liberty National Golf Club.

The 20-year-old American is the first player to win on the LPGA Tour in their professional debut since Beverly Hanson in 1951.

"What is happening? I just can't believe it," said Zhang after two putts for par on the second play-off hole were enough to beat Kupcho.

"It was just last week when I won NCAAs with my teammates. To turn pro and come out here, it's just been amazing."

Zhang confirmed she will be taking membership on the LPGA Tour which comes with the victory - after finishing her finals at Stanford and moving next week.

Zhang spent a record 141 weeks at the top of the women's amateur rankings, surpassing the previous best of 135 set by Ireland's Leona Maguire.

