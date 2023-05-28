Watch: Padraig Harrington offers to buy fan dinner after his tee shot struck him on the head

The Irish golfer also signed a glove for the injured spectator during the final round of the Senior US PGA.
Padraig Harrington offers to buy a fan dinner after his tee shot struck him on the head.

Sun, 28 May, 2023
Andrew Horgan

Padraig Harrington proved yet again that he is one of the nicest men in Golf during the final round of the Senior US PGA.

Harrington was going head-to-head with Steve Stricker for the title when on the 16th hole his tee shot drifted towards the spectators to the left of the fairway.

Unfortunately for one gentlemen, the ball struck him on the top of the head which required treatment from the medical department.

The fan was set to be drive away for further assessment when Harrington finally caught up with him.

Not only did the Dublin native - chasing his second career Champions Tour Major win - apologise to him unreservedly, he also gave him an autographed glove.

But then not only did he give him an autographed glove, he also gave him a significant amount of dollars so that he could buy himself dinner once he had recovered.

"You got it going in the right direction," joked Harrington.

"I was trying to get you back closer to the fairway there," replied the fan, who then received the glove and the cash.

"I'll buy you dinner," concluded Harrington, who was then applauded by the watching crowd.

The fan is sure to have a sore head in the morning but the kind gesture from Harrington is sure to ease the pain.

