Leona Maguire beaten in LPGA Match Play semi-final

Leona Maguire exited the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play at the semi-final stage after she lost 2&1 to Japan's Ayaka Furue in Las Vegas on Sunday.
The Cavan native came into this last four clash in confident form as she remained unbeaten in the tournament after holding off American Lindsey Weaver-Wright 3 and 2 on Saturday.
Despite playing in difficult temperatures, Maguire recovered after losing the first to ensure she was two up after eight holes.
But the arduous task of competing in six matches in the space of just four days finally took it's toll on the back nine where Furue would win four holes and lose none in the process to seal a 2&1 victory.
In the other semi-final Thailand's Pajaree Anannarukarn defeated Linn Grant 3&1 to set up a final against Furue.