Leona Maguire beaten in LPGA Match Play semi-final

Japan's Ayaka Furue finished strongly to defeat the Cavan native 2&1 in Las Vegas on Sunday.
Leona Maguire beaten in LPGA Match Play semi-final

SEMI HEARTBREAK: Leona Maguire watches her tee shot. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Sun, 28 May, 2023 - 22:00
Andrew Horgan

Leona Maguire exited the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play at the semi-final stage after she lost 2&1 to Japan's Ayaka Furue in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The Cavan native came into this last four clash in confident form as she remained unbeaten in the tournament after holding off American Lindsey Weaver-Wright 3 and 2 on Saturday.

Despite playing in difficult temperatures, Maguire recovered after losing the first to ensure she was two up after eight holes.

But the arduous task of competing in six matches in the space of just four days finally took it's toll on the back nine where Furue would win four holes and lose none in the process to seal a 2&1 victory.

In the other semi-final Thailand's Pajaree Anannarukarn defeated Linn Grant 3&1 to set up a final against Furue.

More in this section

The Open Championship 2017 - Practice Day Three - Royal Birkdale Golf Club Relaxed Larrazabal takes one-shot lead into Dutch Open finale
Harrington extends lead, Maguire through to knockout stages Harrington extends lead, Maguire through to knockout stages
Harry Hall Harry Hall opens three-stroke halfway lead at Charles Schwab Challenge
Leona Maguire beaten in LPGA Match Play semi-final

Padraig Harrington still leads Senior US PGA, Leona Maguire into semis

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd