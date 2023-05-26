Maguire fights back from four down to win second group game at LPGA Match-Play

Leona Maguire continues her winning form as she battles to come back from four-down to beat Jenny Shin in a dramatic finish.
Maguire fights back from four down to win second group game at LPGA Match-Play

TWO WINS: Leona Maguire came from four down to win her second group game at the LPGA Matchplay in Las Vegan. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 10:56
Fiona Halligan

Cavan's Leona Maguire came from four down to defeat South Korea's Jenny Shin and take control of Group Seven at the Bank of Hope LPGA Matchplay in Las Vegas.

Maguire defeated Linnea Strom 4 & 2 in her opening group game, she had a bad start to Thursday falling four down after the first eight holes.

Maguire won the 9th, 11th and 14th to get back into contention. She won the 15th to level the contest but went one down on the 16th. 

Maguire won the final two holes in a dramatic finish and end the match one up. She now faces Na-Rin An in her third group game.

More in this section

Victor Perez to defend KLM Open title in race for Ryder Cup place Victor Perez to defend KLM Open title in race for Ryder Cup place
Michael Block gets text from Michael Jordan after magical PGA Championship Michael Block gets text from Michael Jordan after magical PGA Championship
Tiger Woods File Photo Tiger Woods withdraws from next month’s US Open
KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship - Round One

Harrington into lead at Senior PGA Championship after hitting course record

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd