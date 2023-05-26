Maguire fights back from four down to win second group game at LPGA Match-Play

Cavan's Leona Maguire came from four down to defeat South Korea's Jenny Shin and take control of Group Seven at the Bank of Hope LPGA Matchplay in Las Vegas.
Maguire defeated Linnea Strom 4 & 2 in her opening group game, she had a bad start to Thursday falling four down after the first eight holes.
Maguire won the 9th, 11th and 14th to get back into contention. She won the 15th to level the contest but went one down on the 16th.
Maguire won the final two holes in a dramatic finish and end the match one up. She now faces Na-Rin An in her third group game.