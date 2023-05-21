Lessons learned as Koepka finds himself in Oak Hill driving seat

Brooks Koepka swears he learned his lesson, even if he’s not saying what that lesson is.

The 33-year-old American insisted that the nights and days he spent tossing and turning – trying to figure out what went wrong in Augusta when his two-shot 54-hole lead evaporated – were not in vain.

Spain’s Jon Rahm slipped his arms into a green jacket that Koepka believed should have been his.

Given an immediate chance to redeem himself with another 54-hole lead at the PGA Championship, Koepka seemed on a mission to prove he’s learned the secret to golf that he’s keeping to himself.

“I won't do it again the rest of my career,” Koepka said of his Augusta revelation.

Healthy again after two years struggling with injury and pain that made him doubt himself as a world-beater and sent him searching for the guaranteed windfall of Saudi money and LIV Golf, Koepka once again resembles the intense competitor who dominated the U.S. Open (2017-18) and PGA (2018-19) stages to the tune of back-to-back wins at each.

On Sunday, he quickly turned a one-stroke lead into a three-shot advantage with birdies on 2, 3 and 4. Playing partner Viktor Hovland had to roll in birdies of his own at 4 and 5 to try to keep up with the determined Koepka and prevent the final round from becoming a coronation walk.

Oak Hill is not a course to be tamed, as Koepka illustrated with consecutive bogeys on the perilous sixth and seventh holes to whittle his lead back to 1 and give hope to more distant chasers. But Koepka was intent on making himself a hard target to catch for a 25-year-old Norwegian with lots of promise yet to be fulfilled on a major stage.

RUNNING INTO TROUBLE: Brooks Koepka of the United States plays an approach shot after taking a drop on the sixth hole. Pic: Warren Little/Getty Images

“I think he loves the tougher, bigger occasions,” said Pádraig Harrington, a three-time major winner who respects Koepka’s major focus. “He likes the fact that other people are under pressure here and I don't think he likes that at regular events. He seems to have a good attitude at these events and he's got a good solid game for majors.”

Koepka has never shied away from his singular focus on trying to win majors.

He took the road less traveled for American golfers, getting his feet wet travelling the world on the European Tour before fittingly earning his PGA Tour card via his fourth-place finish in the 2014 U.S. Open.

It was a sign of things to come. Half of Koepka’s career PGA Tour wins are major titles. It is what motivates him most.

“I think Brooks Koepka thinks that winning a major is easier than winning a regular event … and he has owned that,” said Harrington.

Rory McIlroy’s hopes of mounting a challenge from his start five off the lead dissipated in another erratic mix of brilliance and mistakes. His first 11 holes included four birdies, four pars and three bogeys, leaving him no closer to the lead than when he started the day.

The kick-in birdie he made on the first was followed immediately by an unforced error on the second when he missed the green with a wedge from the fairway and left himself short-sided in a bunker to make bogey. It set the tone for his up-and-down effort.

Shane Lowry hoped he could get on a little run and try to replicate what Justin Thomas did last year and come back from seven behind to give himself a chance at winning. But he couldn’t generate any forward momentum to “make a nuisance to somebody.” The potential to post a score was certainly out there Sunday at Oak Hill.

The potential to post a score was certainly out there Sunday at Oak Hill. Four players tied the Oak Hill final round record with 5-under 65s, including reigning Open champion Cam Smith, Sepp Straka, Kurt Kitayama and Cam Davis, the last two setting the early clubhouse at 4-under.

Could Hovland, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau or Justin Rose apply the heat and send Koepka home to more sleepness nights? Oak Hill was willing to yield scores on Sunday, opening the door for someone to make a charge at Koepka the way players did last month at Augusta National. With the grueling closing trio of holes 16, 17 and 18, Koepka’s learned lessons would be put to the test.

It’s a challenge Koepka relishes.

“I think a major championship would mean a lot to anybody,” Kopeka said on the eve of the final round. “So yeah, to win one would be fantastic. I mean, I was just told that I think only Tiger (Woods) and Jack (Nicklaus) have won three, so that would be pretty special to be in a list or category with them.”