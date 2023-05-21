McIlroy and Lowry find Oak Hill moving day a bit of a soggy slog

Playing together on moving day at the PGA Championship, neither Rory McIlroy nor Shane Lowry moved too far on the leaderboard at Oak Hill on a rain-soaked Saturday.

McIlroy bounced up and down and up again in posting a 1-under 69 that lifted him to a share of fifth place six shots off the lead. Lowry couldn’t rekindle the run he rode in the second round but made a huge par save from off the green on 18 to shoot 1-over 71 and stay tied for 10th.

“It was great out there with Rory, great atmosphere,” said Lowry.

McIlroy looked poised to make a run at the leaders with a pair of long-iron darts to set up short birdies on the par-3 third and fifth holes, reaching 2-under just three off the lead at that point. But he got a little loose with three bogeys to close out the front nine, missing the green from the fairway on both 6 and 9 to cost him a stroke on each.

But he wedged it close for birdies again on 12, 13 and 16 to get back to 2-under again before giving one back with a scrambling bogey on 17.

“I was a little disappointed to give three shots away in that stretch; even one or two would have been okay,” McIlroy said. “But came back nicely on the back nine with those three birdies, and to get it in in 2-under on the back nine was good.

“I still don't feel like my game is in great shape. I've held it together well. I've holed some good putts. I've scored well. I probably hit it a little better off the tee today than I did the first couple of days, but I think this tournament and especially in these conditions and on this golf course, the non-physical parts of the game I think are way more important this week than the physical parts of the game, and I think I've done those well, and that's the reason that I'm in a decent position.”

WET, WET, WET: Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, waves after his putt on the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Pittsford, N.Y. Pic: AP Photo/Seth Wenig

McIlroy will have to limit mistakes Sunday to have a chance to chase down the leaders.

“Like if I look at today, I made enough birdies to shoot a score,” he said. “I just needed to keep those mistakes off the card. I need to keep hope. I have to believe that there is a score like that out there because looking at the board, it's probably a score I'm going to have to shoot something like that to have a chance to win.”

Lowry rolled in a 50-footer to steal a birdie on the brutal sixth hole but had to lay up out of the rough on the seventh to give the stroke back. He once again he got bit by a front greenside bunker on the short uphill 14th and made bogey and missed a 3-footer for birdie that lipped out after sticking a dagger close on the par-3 15th.

“I felt like I was quite good, conservative, it was tough out there and I knew pars were going to be good,” Lowry said. “I felt like I never really got it going forward, I gave myself a few chances, 25 footers, hit some great putts that just missed, but 14 was a killer. I had played conservatively all day but to do that out of the bunker was just silly. Then to go and miss a 3-footer for birdie on the next, you feel like you are hanging on. One-over looks pretty good, still has somewhat of a chance.

“You can play your way out of a tournament on a day like today and I don’t think I have done that. If I can go out tomorrow and do a good front nine all of a sudden you are in the tournament going into the back nine of a Sunday.”

Holing his chip from 13 feet against the thick collar of rough on 18 avoided a third straight day bogeying his last hole lifted Lowry’s hopes.

“I was happy to par the last two, overall I am pretty happy," he added. "I just I played the game very well today and did what I needed to do and then 14 and 15 were kind of the stage of the round where I could have got it going but I managed to hold on 16, 17 and 18 three pars, three tough holes to finish.

“I made seven birdies yesterday so a low (final) round is definitely in me. It is major championship Sunday, it is what you practice for.” Lowry noted that Justin Thomas rallied from seven shots behind to win last year at Southern Hills.

“I always say about majors, you just need to hang around,” he said. “Just hang around, make yourself a nuisance to somebody. Hang around and hopefully you’ll get to do something tomorrow afternoon.”