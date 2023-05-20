Pieters trying to make Donald's Ryder dilemma that bit trickier 

Thomas Pieters of Belgium is the highest-ranked LIV Golf defector from Europe still currently eligible to get picked by captain Luke Donald for Ryder Cup in September. He’s doing nothing to damage his cause at the PGA Championship.

Pieters got off to a torrid start in the rain Saturday, birdieing four of the first five holes before giving them all back on a course made more difficult by steady rain and settling for an even-par 70. It was his second round of par or better on a tough major course. Pieters also made the cut at the Masters in April, tying for 48th.