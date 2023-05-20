Pieters trying to make Donald's Ryder dilemma that bit trickier 

Thomas Pieters of Belgium is the highest-ranked LIV Golf defector from Europe still currently eligible to get picked by captain Luke Donald for Ryder Cup in September. He’s doing nothing to damage his cause at the PGA Championship.
Pieters got off to a torrid start in the rain Saturday, birdieing four of the first five holes before giving them all back on a course made more difficult by steady rain and settling for an even-par 70. It was his second round of par or better on a tough major course. Pieters also made the cut at the Masters in April, tying for 48th.
“I just really like the challenge, the toughness of a major,” Pieters said after his opening 69 on Thursday. “I really enjoy that. If you’re not on, if you don’t have the balls to do it, then you’re going to kind of fade away.”
Pieters played in his only Ryder Cup in 2016, when he was one of the bright spots in Europe’s 17-11 loss at Hazeltine as the team’s leading scorer. Pieters went 4-1 as a rookie, successfully partnering three times with Rory McIlroy to win both fourball matches against Dustin Johnson (playing with Matt Kuchar and Brooks Koepka) as well as their foursomes match over Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler.
Pieters also participated in the Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi back in January, playing for the winning Continental Europe side in the new Seve Trophy-style event designed to help develop and prepare players for international team competition.