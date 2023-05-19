Justin Rose issues timely Ryder reminder at Oak Hill

Justin Rose keeps bolstering his campaign to make a sixth Ryder Cup appearance with a strong 1-under par 139 at Oak Hill, tied with Canada’s Taylor Pendrith as the top finishers through two rounds of the PGA Championship as the afternoon wave gets underway.

Rose, who won at Pebble Beach in February, did not get picked for the 2021 Ryder Cup. But with a dearth of veteran Europeans ineligible, Rose could provide captain Luke Donald with a much needed veteran to choose from for the match in September at Marco Simone in Italy.

Rose was largely allergic to pars in his volatile opening round late Thursday, making only six as he put up seven birdies, four bogeys and a double en route to a colourful first-round 69. But he settled down early Friday, racing out to three birdies to gain a share with first-round leader Bryson DeChambeau at 4- under before a bogey at No. 18.

Bogeys at 7 and 8, however, capped an even-par 70 round and left Rose at 1-under overall.

Tied at even par overall through 36 holes are Keith Mitchell, Sepp Straka, Mito Pereira and club professional Michael Block.

Patrick Cantlay bounced back from a poor first round with the low round of the morning Friday, carding a 3-under 67 to get back to 1-over par and into contention.

Eric Cole, the son of former tour pros Laura Baugh and Bobby Cole who got into the field as an alternate, went to sleep Thursday night with the lead at 5-under through 14 holes after a late birdie run on 2, 3 and 4. But he failed to sustain his momentum, making a double on No. 6 to shoot 3-under 67. He doubled the sixth again in the second round and shot 74.

Dustin Johnson also failed to support his opening 67, shooting 74 to slip to 1-over par along with Cam Davis.

Thomas Pieters failed to back up his first-round 69 as his 76 on Friday will leave him 5-over and hoping that the cut line doesn’t move. Also dancing with him along the cut line at 5-over are Phil Mickelson, Tyrrell Hatton, Tony Finau and Rickie Fowler.

“I came in here very optimistic. The first two days I've played terrible,” said Mickelson, the recent Masters runner-up at age 52 playing in his first PGA Championship since winning it in 2021. “I've driven it poorly. I've not felt good with the putter. I haven't chipped great. My irons have been average. It makes me optimistic that I still made the cut playing as poorly as I did, and I think if I can get it turned around, I can make a run.”

Among the notables who likely played their way out of the weekend are Talor Gooch, Matt Kuchar, Abraham Ancer, Tom Kim, Sungjae Im and Sam Burns.