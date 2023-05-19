Séamus Power misses the cut at the PGA Championship

It’s been a rough couple of days at Oak Hill for Séamus Power, who exited the PGA Championship early after rounds of 75-74 to finished 9-over par and miss his first PGA cut after finishing tied ninth last year.

“I just find that a very hard course,” said Power. “The fairways are tough to hit, a lot of them are like sloping away the wrong way. … It’s just one of those days, it is tough and it is going to be tough in the afternoon.”

Power struggled to get any momentum going in either round, making only four birdies in two days (none on the front nine) that paled to the 11 bogeys and a double he carded. He hit only 40 percent of fairways and 54 percent of greens.

Needing a good start to make up ground on Friday, he instead bogeyed 3, 4, 8 and 9 on the front to fall well below the cut line.

“I made a mess of 4, bogeyed it twice,” he said of the par-5. “I knew I didn’t have much margin, it was always going to be tough. I just wasn’t quite sharp enough.”

Power sparked a little hope with birdies at 10 and 12 but he couldn’t sustain the momentum and instead gave those strokes back with two more bogeys at 15 and 17.

“I played okay on a golf course you have to play pretty well, so, that’s really about it,” Power said. “The game wasn’t very far away. Looking back, that start yesterday probably killed me, making a mess of that short one and then 16, 17 two nasty lip outs. It could be a different tournament when you have to try chase it to a certain extent and there wasn’t much more to it. I’d a little comeback there but then didn’t birdie 13 or 14 again, it was just tough coming in.”

Rory McIlroy (1-over), Pádraig Harrington (2-over) and Shane Lowry (3-over) all play late on Friday and hope to make a move in the second round after relatively frosty starts Thursday.

McIlroy hasn’t been feeling 100 percent this week, and he hoped that would improve on Friday and that his form would improve with it.

“I'm fighting something,” McIlroy said, talking about his health and not just his driver that only found two fairways in the first round. “I thought I got a great night's sleep (Wednesday) night, and I look at my Whip, and I was 22 percent recovery, and my skin temperature was 3.5 degrees higher than what it's been. I'm fighting something. But I actually feel better (Thursday) than I felt yesterday, so plenty of water and a bit of rest, I'll be fine.”

Power will regroup with a week off and return at the Memorial for the three-week run including the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club. He’s a good shape in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup standings, but he’s got a long-term eye on the Ryder Cup in Italy.

“I feel like I'm in a position where I can't control it,” Power said of trying to qualify for Luke Donald’s team on merit. “I guess if you win one of these (majors) or have a couple of high finishes in the majors you can. But with me playing in the States, it's going be difficult to get one of the automatic spots. And I don't want to set a goal where I'm going to be reliant on someone else picking me.

“It's a huge thing that you want to make. But I feel if I can take care of my individual goals, like Tour Championship, and also I'm hoping to get another win and stuff like that, I think it will take care of it rather than be focusing on it.

“Ah look, it's a dream to play it, but it's not something that's consuming me all the time which is good. When I'm in practice during the week, I dream of hitting a putt or a tee shot there. But it hasn't snuck out with me onto the course.”