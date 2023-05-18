Irish fail to fire on day one at Oak Hill 

After a nearly two-hour frost-delayed start, Ireland’s trio of early starters went out in an Irish early wave and never got very warm in Thursday’s first round.

Rory McIlroy salvaged a 1-over 71, while Pádraig Harrington scrambled his way to a 2-over 72 and Shane Lowry was frustrated after a bogey on his last hole left him 3-over 73.

“Yeah, it was relentless out there,” said Lowry, who walked out of scoring with his head in his hands. “Every time I hit an average shot I made a bogey. I hit a lot of good shots, played a lot of good golf, but 3-over is not great is it? Two-over would have been fine but a bad bogey on nine leaves a bit sour.”

Lowry made a bit of a mess of the drivable par-4 14th after hitting his tee shot into the front greenside bunker within a foot of Jordan Spieth’s ball and waited for a ruling on how to proceed. His wedge from the sand was long and trundled over the green and down a steep hill into a collection area over the back.

His recovery pitch rolled all the way back off the front of the green leaving him 57 feet for par. He holed a 4-footer to save bogey.

“I started lovely, then 14th hole, so much going on and placing your ball back on a spot you never place it and get the same lie,” he said. “I probably should have walked up, took my time a bit more. That was very annoying because I played the first number of holes didn’t really miss a shot, except on 13. It is how it is, that is kind of how my year has been going so far. I just have to keep battling away.”

Another bogey followed at 17, failing to get up and down from the same bunker as McIlroy in front of him, and he made the turn in 37 after holing a good 12-footer to save par on 18.

That save gave Lowry a kick he needed at the turn, as he putted it in from 52 feet off the front of the first green for a birdie. But the rough snagged him just off the par-3 third and his hack out rolled across the green to make bogey. The one final blow at the last sullied his mood.

Playing the opposite side, the 51-year-old Harrington didn’t let his sore ribs get in his way as he scrambled his way around Oak Hill to the tune of 72.

“I worked hard for it in a lot of places. I sort of drove it okay and didn’t hit many fairways which was a killer,” said Harrington. “A few times I missed fairways I overplayed the shot a bit, the wind was moving about a bit, so that was tough. I missed a few greens, one of my old habits of trying to play into the middle of the green. The chip shots I didn’t get up and down were all on the long side.”

His only bogey on the front side at the start came on the par-3 third after his tee shot rolled back down the false front.

But Harrington deftly saved pars despite hitting only four of nine greens, holing crucial par putts from 6, 5, 5 and 13 feet to keep himself in the mix.

On the 10th, Harrington hit a beautiful 9-iron from the rough to 3 feet for a birdie to get back to even and onto the leaderboard. A messy bogey at 12 and another at 17 dropped him to 2-over. But he holed another huge putt on the last to save another par.

“I holed a 15-footer on the last for par which makes a difference, because you work hard,” he said. “Had chances on 13, 14, 15 for birdies, and then 17 and 18 are playing hard.

“I feel like I can play better. If that was my bad day, you’re delighted. I am definitely a better chipper when it is a hard chip than an easy chip but I saw some good stuff out there. Putted very well, didn’t hole those birdie putts which is a pity. The rib is sore, I will do nothing; just leave it be.”