Red hot Rafferty takes narrow lead into weekend at The Island

Flogas Irish Men's Amateur Open

Dundalk golfer Caolan Rafferty birdied his last hole to take the lead after Round 2 of the Flogas Irish Men’s Amateur Open Championship at The Island.

The Irish international shot a terrific round of 68 for a -7 total which puts him one shot clear of England teen Harley Smith heading into the weekend.

Perfect weather conditions gave the players an opportunity to capitalise on the difficult Dublin Links which resulted in some low scoring on the day and Rafferty took full advantage late on Friday.

“I didn’t do a lot of wrong today, I kept myself out of trouble. I holed a few good putts but also missed some easy ones but overall, I was very happy,” said Rafferty.

“The mindset was that level par would be a good score as it is a hard golf course. The course was set up perfectly today for someone to go out and shoot a score. The greens are unbelievable, and the course is lovely.

“Seven under is great but there are still two more rounds to go. Hopefully, I keep doing what I am doing. I'm playing nicely but I'm not going to get too far ahead of myself.”

Smith had a solid ball striking day which has kept him in contention as he added a second round 71 to his opening 67 to put him on a six under total. He is one shot clear of his English teammate Zachary Chegwidden Chegwidden shot up the leaderboard in round two.

The English Men’s National Squad member added an impressive round of 68 to his opening 71 which has put him at a total of -5 for the tournament. An almost perfect round and a birdie, birdie finish on the challenging 17th and 18th hole put him in a good position heading into the weekend.

Portmarnock’s James Fox is second best of the Irish contingent after posting a second round of 70 which consisted of six birdies. He sits on two under. A further second round of 70 for Enniscrone’s David Shiel has him one shot further back on one under beside Laytown & Bettystown’s Alex Maguire.

But it is Rafferty who leads after he made great use of yesterday's weather on a day he began working at Dundalk Golf Club cutting greens before heading to The Island ahead of his second-round preparations.

“I was up at 6am doing a bit of work as I would've been sitting around the house doing nothing otherwise.”