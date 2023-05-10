Tiger Woods officially out of US PGA Championship

Woods was not included in the 155-strong field issued by the PGA of America on Wednesday for next week’s event at Oak Hill Country Club.
OUT: The absence of Tiger Woods from next week’s US PGA Championship was officially confirmed on Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Wed, 10 May, 2023 - 18:58
Phil Casey, PA Golf Correspondent

Tiger Woods will miss the US PGA Championship as expected after undergoing ankle surgery last month.

The final spot will be filled by the winner of the AT&T Byron Nelson in Texas.

Jordan Spieth was included in the field despite withdrawing from this week’s PGA Tour event with a wrist injury.

Woods pulled out of the Masters during the third round in April, saying at the time it was due to plantar fasciitis.

However, the 47-year-old then had a subtalar fusion procedure in New York to address the problem caused by a previous fracture of his talus, a bone in the ankle joint.

Woods feared his leg would have to be amputated due to the serious injuries he suffered in a car accident in Los Angeles in February 2021.

The vehicle driven by Tiger Woods on the back of a truck in Los Angeles after his accident in February 2021 (Keiran Southern/PA)

He made a remarkable return to action 14 months later and finished 47th in the Masters, but withdrew from the US PGA following a third-round 79 and did not contest the US Open before missing the cut in the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.

Woods has accepted that he can only play a handful of times a year going forward and is targeting majors and events with which he has a personal connection.

The US Open takes place at Los Angeles Country Club in June and Woods will hope to defy the odds and be able to compete in July’s Open at Royal Liverpool, where he won a third Open title in 2006 in his first tournament since the death of his father Earl two months earlier.

<p>Wyndham Clark celebrates his victory in the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow. Picture: Chris Carlson/AP</p>

Wyndham Clark overcomes shaky start to claim first PGA Tour win

