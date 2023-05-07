American duo dominate day three of Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte

American Wyndham Clark shot a bogey-free day to go two strokes clear of the pack while English pair Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood were still in the mix after day three of the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte.

Clark finished with an eight-under 63 to become the outright leader going into the last day on the tournament with 16-under at Quail Hollow, with American Xander Schauffele two strokes behind.