Cork pair strike gold for Ireland in Perth

Ireland struck more gold at the World Transplant Games in Perth on Monday with Cork golfers Pat O’Sullivan and Hugh Nolan claiming the golf pairs crown.
O’Sullivan from Mallow and newcomer to the team Nolan from Doneraile, basked in the sunshine and with their gross score of 65 on the demanding par 70 Wembley Golf course.
O’Sullivan and Nolan competed in Category 1 (the lowest handicap group of those registered). They credited their win to making a good team. Pat described the course as “hard enough, the greens were tricky”. The pair formed a fantastic partnership — coincidentally they were in hospital together after their kidney transplants.
There was a silver lining for Transplant Team Ireland’s golfers as Dubliner Ron Grainger and Tony Gavigan from Longford, secured second place and another two medals for the team with a score of 79 in golf pairs Category 4 (handicap).
Grainger and Gavigan had been partners in previous world games. A delighted Grainger said: “Just to be here at all, to have the gift of life thanks to someone else’s generosity is phenomenal.”
Ireland has a 14-strong team at the Games, ranging in age from 36 right up to 75. All have received organ transplants. They are among 1,524 participants from 46 countries. Ireland are represented in 11 sports: cycling; darts; golf; lawn bowls; petanque; road race; swimming; table tennis; 10 pin bowling; tennis; and triathlon.