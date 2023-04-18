Cork pair strike gold for Ireland in Perth

Ireland struck more gold at the World Transplant Games in Perth on Monday with Cork golfers Pat O’Sullivan and Hugh Nolan claiming the golf pairs crown
Cork pair strike gold for Ireland in Perth

GOLD STANDARD: Transplant Golfers Pat O'Sullivan, Hugh Nolan, who won Gold in golf pairs and Tony Gavigan and Ron Grainger who won silver. 

Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 07:10
Cian Locke

Ireland struck more gold at the World Transplant Games in Perth on Monday with Cork golfers Pat O’Sullivan and Hugh Nolan claiming the golf pairs crown.

O’Sullivan from Mallow and newcomer to the team Nolan from Doneraile, basked in the sunshine and with their gross score of 65 on the demanding par 70 Wembley Golf course.

O’Sullivan and Nolan competed in Category 1 (the lowest handicap group of those registered). They credited their win to making a good team. Pat described the course as “hard enough, the greens were tricky”. The pair formed a fantastic partnership — coincidentally they were in hospital together after their kidney transplants.

There was a silver lining for Transplant Team Ireland’s golfers as Dubliner Ron Grainger and Tony Gavigan from Longford, secured second place and another two medals for the team with a score of 79 in golf pairs Category 4 (handicap).

Grainger and Gavigan had been partners in previous world games. A delighted Grainger said: “Just to be here at all, to have the gift of life thanks to someone else’s generosity is phenomenal.”

Ireland has a 14-strong team at the Games, ranging in age from 36 right up to 75. All have received organ transplants. They are among 1,524 participants from 46 countries. Ireland are represented in 11 sports: cycling; darts; golf; lawn bowls; petanque; road race; swimming; table tennis; 10 pin bowling; tennis; and triathlon.

More in this section

‘Very, very special’: Matt Fitzpatrick denies Jordan Spieth to win RBC Heritage ‘Very, very special’: Matt Fitzpatrick denies Jordan Spieth to win RBC Heritage
KPMG Women's Irish Open Golf Championship - Day 4 Making women welcome the next priority for Irish golf
Jon Rahm back in contention as Jimmy Walker opens Heritage lead Jon Rahm back in contention as Jimmy Walker opens Heritage lead
<p>VENUE: A general view of the 18th green at the K Club. Pic: Matt Browne/Sportsfile</p>

K Club to host €25k PGA pro-ams

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd