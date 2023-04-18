K Club to host €25k PGA pro-ams

The entry list is still open for teams to participate in the largest PGA Pro-Ams in Ireland this year with Horizon Irish Open venue The K Club set to host both events this summer.
Ireland’s leading PGA professionals will compete for a prize fund of €25,000 in each of the events with The K Club’s Palmer South Course hosting the MCM Engineering Pro-Am on May 30 while on July 11 the Palmer North Course, on which this year’s Horizon Irish Open will be played in September, will stage the CFM Group Pro-Am.
There is space on the time sheet for 50 teams, consisting of three amateurs and one professional per team, with prizes awarded to the three leading teams on courses which are back in the spotlight following significant investment into the championship tracks from new owners the Fetherston family, which brought the 2006 Ryder Cup venue in late 2020.
The Palmer South course hosted the Irish Challenge last summer with The K Club set to host the Challenge Tour event again in 2024 and 2026.
Conor Dillon, Manager of PGA in Ireland, said: “The PGA is delighted to partner with The K Club in staging two Pro-Ams of this magnitude, which will no doubt attract the leading PGA Professionals from around the country. This is an exciting time for The K Club in its host year of The Horizon Irish Open.”
There are a limited number of team spaces available. Team entry fee is €800 and the closing date for entries is April 30. Further information and reservations for the Pro-Ams can be made by contacting K Club director of Golf Conor Russell by email at conor.russell@kclub.ie or by calling 01 601 7200.