K Club to host €25k PGA pro-ams

The entry list is still open for teams to participate in the largest PGA Pro-Ams in Ireland this year with Horizon Irish Open venue The K Club set to host both events this summer.

Ireland’s leading PGA professionals will compete for a prize fund of €25,000 in each of the events with The K Club’s Palmer South Course hosting the MCM Engineering Pro-Am on May 30 while on July 11 the Palmer North Course, on which this year’s Horizon Irish Open will be played in September, will stage the CFM Group Pro-Am.