Making women welcome the next priority for Irish golf

Golf Ireland’s mission to get girls and women into golf steps up a notch on Tuesday with the governing body’s first Chip & Chat evening.

The launch of what Golf Ireland have described as the island’s first women’s social golf community, which tees off at Leopardstown Driving Range in south Dublin from 7-9pm may not sound like a giant leap forward for the hearts and minds of Irish females, but to chief executive Mark Kennelly and his staff the measure is part of a multi-pillar approach to growing the game and addressing a gender imbalance.

Golf has been one of sport’s greatest growth areas in terms of post-covid participation, with the headline figures sounding mightily impressive.

Data collected from a number of sources including Golf Ireland’s membership and competition entry data, and the research of global governing body the R&A, shows 543,000 adults played on-course golf in the last year, adding up to a total of 2.6 million competitive rounds in 2022, 88% of which were over a full 18 holes. Yet less than half of that number, 219,937, are registered golf club members and of that number only 20% are female.

“That post-pandemic surge that we saw has largely been maintained,” Kennelly said. “For our clubs, member retention is going to be a big priority for the year ahead and we’ve a lot of initiatives around growing the game and we’ve a particular focus on women and girls.

“So while we’ve seen in the last year a very welcome increase in participation among women and girls that had been very stagnant in 2020 and 2021, where most of the growth was on the male side, we’ve a lot of focus on that.

“We have 80% of our membership that is male and only 20% female (18% women, 2% girls) which is not nearly where we want it to be. It’s a good bit better than the neighbouring nations, England, Scotland and Wales (12-15%) but way behind what has been achieved in Northern Europe, and Scandinavia. So that’s going to be a big focus.”

Just one example is Golf Ireland’s partnership with Irish Instagram influencer Belle_Azure, whose promotion of the game reached her 97,000 followers on the social media platform while the return of the KPMG Women’s Irish Open at Dromoland Castle last September, with Leona Maguire as its figurehead, is also seen as an important driver for increasing numbers.

“We’ve a lot of initiatives,” the CEO said. “We’ve a very successful Get Into Golf programme which a huge number of our clubs have signed up to and the progression rate from that into membership is about two-thirds, so very, very high by international standards.

“These are all interconnected issues. We need to improve governance so that women and girls feel more welcome in golf. It is changing. Clubs are becoming much more welcoming and they see the opportunity to grow their membership through female participation.

“So it’s a big focus in our strategic plan, one of the key pillars for how we want to grow golf and there are a range of things we’re doing to try and achieve that. It won’t happen overnight but it is growing… Female participation figures are starting to tick up."

Talking specifically about the Women’s Irish Open, which made its comeback on the Ladies European Tour for the first time in a decade and will return this August 31 at the County Clare venue, Kennelly said: “We think it’s very important. We had marked it down as one of our priorities for 2022, to do what we could do to make it happen.

“There were a lot of ingredients needed to come together, you know, government money, sponsorship, LET and so on and it probably happened a lot quicker than some people thought it would but I think it got off to a pretty good start.

“Our view is it’s a high-profile event bringing leading professionals to play on the island and it was great for us. We were able to bring busloads of junior girls groups from clubs around the island to come and have coaching clinics with LET professionals and then go and watch the golf, or go and watch Leona Maguire for most of them.

“So I think you need a high-profile event and we had been saying for a couple of years that with the men’s Irish Open, the Challenge Tour event, there’s a lot of investment in men’s pro golf and this was a pretty glaring gap in the schedule.

“So we’re glad it’s back and I think it’s on a pretty good footing. The Government is committed to it, the sponsors are committed to it and it raises the profile of women’s golf.”

Golf Ireland Chief Operations Officer Anne McCormack added: “It’s the softer things as well, when you hear of fathers bringing their daughters, you know, ‘we never thought to bring our daughters’ but they thought to bring them to that. That’s the really big cultural shift and we need to build on that narrative and I think we certainly will be.”

Yet as both Kennelly and McCormack are eager to point out, there is more to attracting female participants to the game than adopting a “build it and they will come” approach.

The governing body for the 32 counties wants to encourage individual clubs to become more inclusive and integrate more females onto committees, it recognises the need for more female coaches on the island of Ireland to incentivise girls to get involved and it also acknowledges the need to lead by example. Golf Ireland has already exceeded the Government-mandated minimum requirement for female board representation on national governing bodies to reach 40% by the end of this year.

“We need to see women in leadership positions both in the clubs and Golf Ireland,” Kennelly said. “So our first female president (Castlerea GC’s Kay O’Loughlin) has just finished her term and almost half of our board are female and for women and girls to see that females are involved in decision-making both in their clubs and in Golf Ireland is important and all part of the mix. It’s not just run initiatives and hope they work.”

COO McCormack added: “It’s important to recognise it’s not just about participation because if we don’t have females around the committee table in golf clubs we’re not going to grow the game.

“We recognise that if we don’t have female coaches we’re going to struggle to recruit and retain girls playing. We know that where there is a female influence there’s 50 per cent more girls playing.

“So if we can get more females delivering grassroot activity, and I say activity more than coaching, it’s going to be more attractive for girls to come into the game, but it is at all levels. We’ve got a four-pillar programme, Level Par, which is about raising awareness, visibility.

“Vicky Tyas and her (commercial and marketing) team do a huge amount of that through the campaign; it’s about coaching and we’ve set up a female coaching network with support from the PGA; the leadership and governance pillar within clubs, we’re seeing genuine progress across the country.”