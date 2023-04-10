John Rahm wins the Masters after impressive final round at Augusta National Golf Club

Carrying the flag for golf’s established order, Jon Rahm refused to yield against a trio of LIV Golf stars trying to steal away from Augusta with a green jacket.

On the 40th anniversary of Seve Ballesteros’ second Masters win and what would have been the great Spanish champion’s 66th birthday, Rahm became the fourth Masters champion from Spain with a four-shot victory on Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club.

Rahm needed just one birdie in four holes to erase a two-shot deficit and six holes to take the lead for good from a wobbling Brooks Koepka who had seemed so indestructible through three days of golf.

It was Rahm who would not be denied with a sterling round of 69 that included only one bogey on the ninth. After his birdie on the par-5 eighth, he never let anyone get closer than two strokes the rest of the way as he forged a 12-under-par 276 despite coming out of the bad half of the draw.

Rahm became the only winner since Sam Snead in 1952 to earn the green jacket despite a double bogey on his opening hole of the tournament.

Despite failing to break par each of the last two rounds, Koepka’s runner-up tied fellow LIV golfer Phil Mickelson for second. Mickelson, the 52-year-old three-time champion, shot a blistering 65 on Sunday to set the clubhouse target at 8-under par.

Patrick Reed, the 2018 champion, gave LIV Golf three finishers in the top four, tying 2015 winner Jordan Spieth and Russell Henley at 7-under.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry hoped to make a magical charge, but despite a birdie-birdie start and twice getting to 5-under, his go-for-broke effort down the stretch cost three shots at 14 and 15 as he settled for a tie for 16th. Séamus Power struggled home in 77 to finish tied 46th.

“I'm disappointed, obviously,” said Lowry. “I put a lot into this this week, and when I birdied 11, I thought, you never know here, great putt on 12 and then 14 and 15 just killed me.

“It's extremely disappointing. … I know Jon is 12-under now, but at the time I was out there, I was feeling it. Like it had to go over it on 15. I felt like if I made eagle there, and you go back to thinking of lads like Charl Schwartzel birdieing the last four to win and you feel like maybe you can do something special. I tried and I failed. I'll definitely try again.”

Mickelson said on Friday he was “close to going on a tear.” He backed that up on Sunday with a 65 that is the lowest score ever posted by a senior golfer in the Masters.

The left-hander rekindled his Augusta mojo with a couple of daggers to 3 and 5 feet for easy birdies on 6 and 7. But it was a 25-footer for birdie at 12 that really ignited his scorching 31 on the back. Birdies at 13, 15, 17 and 18 sent him into the clubhouse with the lead at 8-under to see if the leaders could hold it together on the back.

“No matter the outcome, I had so much fun today,” said Mickelson of his best score since 2012 and tied the lowest score he ever shot at Augusta in 1996 when he finished third.

Playing with Phil, fellow green jacket owner Jordan Spieth made nine birdies of his own on Sunday (the pairing combined for 17), but it was his third and final bogey on 18 that prevented him from waiting it out tied with Mickelson.

The winning putt. 👏 pic.twitter.com/J4R6gDbUeZ — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) April 9, 2023

“I was trying to honestly just match Phil shot for shot coming in,” Spieth said.

“When you're that far back, you have to have everything go right. … To be this close now, it's nice, but it also almost frustrates me more because I really made some mistakes I don't normally make out here.”

While Mickelson waited, fellow green-jacketed LIVster Patrick Reed was making some noise despite a double bogey on 2. Birdies at 3, 6, 7, 8, 12 and 13 had him threatening the crash the party at 7-under with opportunities ahead.

Bogeys at 14 and 17, however, slowed Reed’s roll as he settled for T4.