Letter from Augusta: This was the Masters, not LIV vs the establishment

The big awkward LIV Golf vs. the establishment showdown everyone waited to see all seemed very … normal.

The only man carrying the LIV banner wire to wire sported no logos to give away his allegiances. Brooks Koepka wore the same Nike Swoosh he’s always worn when he’s played all of the other majors he’s contended in and won. No LIV on his collar. No Team Smash on his chest. No Golf Saudi on his bag.

You would be hard pressed to believe Koepka’s heart was even with LIV. All Koepka wanted was a green jacket to bolster his legacy and make his No. 118 world ranking he brought with him be rendered moot for the foreseeable future regarding his eligibility to compete in majors – the only thing he truly cares about.

The pride of Greg Norman’s breakaway circuit hardly made a ringing endorsement for his new golf home, admitting that he might have never considered taking the nine-figure signing bonus to leave the PGA Tour had he been healthy last summer and not feared his competitive career was in jeopardy of being over.

“Honestly, yeah, probably, if I'm being completely honest, I think it would have been,” he said of the different choice to might have made.

LIV Golf sent a healthy contingent of 18 players to Augusta National this week – 20 percent of the field. A representative group of 12 of them made the cut – 22 percent of the 54 who qualified for the weekend. All the usual suspects made at least cameo appearances in red figures on the leaderboard during the week – Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Cam Smith, Dustin Johnson.

But when the nitty hit the gritty on Sunday, only Koepka really mattered. The list of conceivable chasers were largely PGA Tour players led by Spain’s Jon Rahm.

Brooks Koepka hits from the bunker on the fourth hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Augusta National effectively quashed the combative narrative by not inviting Greg Norman to attend. Citing the desire for the focus to be on the tournament and not Norman’s ego project, they eliminated the biggest mouthpiece LIV could have had on site. The story fizzled as soon as the balls started flying on Thursday.

Rumors of some mass LIV Golf dogpile celebration on the 18th green seemed remote when the only guy they might be feting wasn’t interested in tooting LIV’s horn.

LIV Golf’s reality could not be covered up by a green jacket. It was a very bad week for the Saudi enthusiasts. It lost its arbitration settlement for access to the DP World Tour. It lost its appeal to keep its Saudi executives from being deposed. It still hasn’t heard a favorable outcome for its OWGR status.

These are not sustainable outcomes no matter how deep the Public Investment Fund cash pool is.

No matter how much you spin it, Greg Norman couldn’t live vicariously through one of his LIV minions. It will never be his green jacket, just like he doesn’t get to ride the coattails of the six LIV players already at the Champions Dinner table that Norman will never be invited to join.

Whether or not Koepka could summon up the strength to outduel Rahm and secure a valuable skin for LIV to crow about didn’t seem to be the point on Sunday. This was Koepka trying to win a fifth major and get within an Open Championship of a career slam. This was Rahm trying to fulfill his own destiny to become the fourth Spaniard to don the green jacket on the birthday of Seve Ballesteros.

The was also Jordan Spieth doing Jordan Spieth things. This was Phil being Phil in the place he finds spiritual renewal. This was Sahith Theegala and Cameron Young and Viktor Hovland introducing their skill on a stage they hope to succeed on some day. This was a crowd of hopefuls trying to find the magic on the back nine in the sun on Easter Sunday.

This was, simply, the Masters. That’s really all it should ever be.