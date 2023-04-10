Letter from Augusta: This was the Masters, not LIV vs the establishment

And that is really all it should ever be.
Letter from Augusta: This was the Masters, not LIV vs the establishment

LIV LOVE LAUGH: Brooks Koepka hits his tee shot on the 14th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Mon, 10 Apr, 2023 - 08:20
Scott Michaux, Augusta, Georgia

The big awkward LIV Golf vs. the establishment showdown everyone waited to see all seemed very … normal.

The only man carrying the LIV banner wire to wire sported no logos to give away his allegiances. Brooks Koepka wore the same Nike Swoosh he’s always worn when he’s played all of the other majors he’s contended in and won. No LIV on his collar. No Team Smash on his chest. No Golf Saudi on his bag.

You would be hard pressed to believe Koepka’s heart was even with LIV. All Koepka wanted was a green jacket to bolster his legacy and make his No. 118 world ranking he brought with him be rendered moot for the foreseeable future regarding his eligibility to compete in majors – the only thing he truly cares about.

The pride of Greg Norman’s breakaway circuit hardly made a ringing endorsement for his new golf home, admitting that he might have never considered taking the nine-figure signing bonus to leave the PGA Tour had he been healthy last summer and not feared his competitive career was in jeopardy of being over.

“Honestly, yeah, probably, if I'm being completely honest, I think it would have been,” he said of the different choice to might have made.

LIV Golf sent a healthy contingent of 18 players to Augusta National this week – 20 percent of the field. A representative group of 12 of them made the cut – 22 percent of the 54 who qualified for the weekend. All the usual suspects made at least cameo appearances in red figures on the leaderboard during the week – Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Cam Smith, Dustin Johnson.

But when the nitty hit the gritty on Sunday, only Koepka really mattered. The list of conceivable chasers were largely PGA Tour players led by Spain’s Jon Rahm.

Brooks Koepka hits from the bunker on the fourth hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Brooks Koepka hits from the bunker on the fourth hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Augusta National effectively quashed the combative narrative by not inviting Greg Norman to attend. Citing the desire for the focus to be on the tournament and not Norman’s ego project, they eliminated the biggest mouthpiece LIV could have had on site. The story fizzled as soon as the balls started flying on Thursday.

Rumors of some mass LIV Golf dogpile celebration on the 18th green seemed remote when the only guy they might be feting wasn’t interested in tooting LIV’s horn.

LIV Golf’s reality could not be covered up by a green jacket. It was a very bad week for the Saudi enthusiasts. It lost its arbitration settlement for access to the DP World Tour. It lost its appeal to keep its Saudi executives from being deposed. It still hasn’t heard a favorable outcome for its OWGR status.

These are not sustainable outcomes no matter how deep the Public Investment Fund cash pool is.

No matter how much you spin it, Greg Norman couldn’t live vicariously through one of his LIV minions. It will never be his green jacket, just like he doesn’t get to ride the coattails of the six LIV players already at the Champions Dinner table that Norman will never be invited to join.

Whether or not Koepka could summon up the strength to outduel Rahm and secure a valuable skin for LIV to crow about didn’t seem to be the point on Sunday. This was Koepka trying to win a fifth major and get within an Open Championship of a career slam. This was Rahm trying to fulfill his own destiny to become the fourth Spaniard to don the green jacket on the birthday of Seve Ballesteros.

The was also Jordan Spieth doing Jordan Spieth things. This was Phil being Phil in the place he finds spiritual renewal. This was Sahith Theegala and Cameron Young and Viktor Hovland introducing their skill on a stage they hope to succeed on some day. This was a crowd of hopefuls trying to find the magic on the back nine in the sun on Easter Sunday.

This was, simply, the Masters. That’s really all it should ever be.

More in this section

Masters Latest: Lowry and Power move up one place after their third round Masters Latest: Lowry and Power move up one place after their third round
Tiger Woods withdraws from Masters: He looked like he was labouring pretty hard' Tiger Woods withdraws from Masters: He looked like he was labouring pretty hard'
Jon Rahm not giving up hope of reigning at the end of a rain-affected Masters Jon Rahm not giving up hope of reigning at the end of a rain-affected Masters
<p>MASTERS CHAMPION:Jon Rahm, of Spain, celebrates on the 18th green after wining the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)</p>

John Rahm wins the Masters after impressive final round at Augusta National Golf Club

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd