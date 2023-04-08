Confident Koepka poised to make Masters move

Last year Brooks Koepka left Augusta so frustrated he tried to break the glass of his courtesy car with his fist. This year he seems poised to break through and win a green jacket for the breakaway LIV Golf league.

Taking full advantage of the better half of the draw, Koepka delivered a bogey-free 67 on Friday to climb to 12-under par and separate himself a bit from the rest of the heavyweights on the leaderboard. His nearest pursuer when he left the course was amateur Sam Bennett four behind thanks to Jason Day dropping four shots on the last four holes to fall seven back.

Jon Rahm started making a move before play was suspended for the second time at 9.22pm Irish time, making birdies at 8 and 9 to get to 9-under par at the turn. The winds started kicking up hard enough to reportedly fell a couple of trees on the course including behind the 17th tee, prompting the course to be evacuated. Heavy rains are expected overnight and all day on Saturday, leaving the distinct possibility that the Masters will experience its first Monday finish since 1983.

Collin Morikawa is third in the clubhouse at 6-under while Jordan Spieth and Sam Burns are tied with Day at 5-under among Friday finishers. The crowd finished at 4-under includes Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Gary Woodland and Joaquin Niemann.

When play was stopped the second time, Ireland’s Shane Lowry was even par on the day and still sitting on 4-under, tied 10th eight shots behind Koepka. Séamus Power was also even through 12 holes and treading one stoke better than the projected cut line at 1-over. Rory McIlroy completed his second round 77 and left the course without comment after the pre-tournament favorite was likely to miss the cut at 5-over.

Northern Ireland’s mid-amateur Matthew McClean shot a second-round 74 to miss the cut at 7-over.

“Could have easily stayed an extra day or two,” McClean said. “It was tough. I was happy with the way I played and battled at the end to make a lottery 4 at the last there, which is a great way to finish. It's a great week. Just relax and get to go out and watch a bit of the golf and enjoy it.”

Say what you want about LIV Golf, but it’s perfect for Koepka. He might not be sporting any of the LIV logos this week in favor of the simple Nike Swoosh, but he’s flying the flag for the breakaway circuit above the hallowed grounds of Augusta National Golf Club.

The golfer who never really cared about regular PGA Tour events found the right remedy for his broken body and his general boredom regarding anything other than major championships (of which his won four).

The limited schedule and 54-hole events allowed his surgically repaired knee to heal and get him pain-free and healthy again. And the general disrespect that LIV defectors receive only fills Koepka’s tank with the chip-on-his-shoulders fuel that drives his hunger for major hardware.

A healthy and motivated Koepka is a very dangerous thing, as his 65-67 start at Augusta National attests. His position sitting comfortably in the clubhouse with lead before the foul weather impacted on his 18-hole co-leaders leaves him in the best shape he’s ever been to win a green jacket.

“Yeah, the whole goal is to win the Grand Slam, right?” Koepka said. “I feel like all the greats have won here and they have all won British Opens as well. Look, I guess it's one more box for me to tick to truly feel like I've done what I should have accomplished in this game.”

Koepka has never shied away from his majors are the only things that matter mentality. The biggest stages have always elevated his game beyond his resting heart rate the other 48 weeks of the year.

“I think there's definitely a difference – there's a difference in kind of my demeanor,” Koepka said. “Everybody on my team behind the scenes says they can see from the moment we land at a major, here at Augusta, I get kind of quiet. I'm not talking. I'm very focused, disciplined, driven.

“There's only really a couple things I care about – going to work out and going to play golf. And that's it when we're here, and nothing else really matters. It's full focus on this and trying to walk out of here with a green jacket.”

As viewers of the Netflix series “Full Swing” saw in the revealing Koepka episode, the winner of consecutive U.S. Opens (2017-18) and PGA Championships (2018-19) went into a spiral of despair after missing the cut at Augusta in 2022 just three weeks after surgery to repair his shattered right knee. He was so frustrated, he tried and failed to punch out the back window of his loaner Mercedes.

“I tried to put it through the back window, not once but twice,” he said.

“No, the window did not break. Apparently not strong enough. It was just right outside … the caddie hut or whatever. The ride home was pretty silent. I think just a lot of frustration. But yeah, I guess Mercedes makes a pretty good back window.”

Koepka feared his most competitive days were done, so he took the LIV money and ran after consecutive 55th-place finishes in the two majors he so recently dominated. He admitted that decision might have been very different if he was healthy.

“Honestly, yeah, probably, if I'm being completely honest, I think it would have been,” he said. “But I'm happy with the decision I made.”

He honestly wondered how much longer he’d play golf: “If I wasn't going to be able to move the way I wanted to, I didn't want to play the game anymore. It's just that simple. There was definitely moments of that. Last year was pretty tough. Just a lot of frustration.”

But with LIV, Koepka had a chance to heal. By the end of the year, Koepka won the LIV event in Saudi Arabia.

“I think I definitely needed it. There's just a lot going on in my life. It just came at a perfect time,” he said. “I don't know if that spurred a little bit of confidence or what else it did, but just kind of kept it going to where I didn't feel like, all right, I can't do this anymore. I felt some momentum starting to build. It did, and it's led me to this.”

He said worked harder than he ever has and by the end of December felt like he was on the cusp of being his old self. Winning the LIV event again last week in Orlando signalled he was ready for Augusta.

“Once you feel good, everything changes,” he said.

With LIV Golf events not getting OWGR points, Koepka’s ranking has plummeted from No. 1 in 2019 to No. 118. The lowest ranked players in the OWGR era to ever win the Masters were No. 69 Angel Cabrera in 2009 and No. 63 Zach Johnson in 2007.

Koepka’s exemptions for his major wins start to run out after next year, so he has a lot at stake on the end result this week.

“If you win one here, it kind of ticks a lot of boxes, doesn’t it?” he said with a rare smirk.