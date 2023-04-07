Matthew McClean happy with maiden Masters visit

Matthew McClean, the mid-amateur optometrist from Belfast, finished his Masters debut at 7-over 151, missing the projected cut by four strokes but pleased with the effort.

“The week's been great,” McClean said, lamenting a couple of big numbers that thwarted his chances of playing the weekend.

“I made a couple doubles, three doubles over the two days, and that was pretty much it,” he said. “If I could have turned those three doubles into bogeys and saved one other, then that's all it was. Overall, pretty happy.”

The reigning US Mid-Amateur champion had hoped to contend for low amateur honours, but with US Amateur champion Sam Bennett sitting in second place at 8-under overall after a pair of 68s the odds of getting the silver medal were longer than usual.

“I don't think anyone thought anyone could go anywhere near that,” said McClean. “I think if you just make the cut round here, you have a fair chance of winning it. I think if he shoots 4-under, 4-under? Yeah, that's unbelievable. … If he's playing like that, like he deserves that. I wasn't getting near 8-under through two rounds.”

McClean’s rewards for winning the Mid-Amateur will continue this summer with an invite to the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

“I was just going to relax over the weekend, and then I fly home on Monday,” he said. “I've got a tournament out in Spain for Ireland Sunday after. So just have a few days off, relax, just enjoy the rest of the weekend. Then sort of back to playing golf.

“Obviously not going to be quite as high as this, but it will still be a really good competition against really good players. A couple days off and just back at it really.”