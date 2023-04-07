Matthew McClean happy with maiden Masters visit

Matthew McClean, the mid-amateur optometrist from Belfast, finished his Masters debut at 7-over 151, missing the projected cut by four strokes but pleased with the effort
Matthew McClean happy with maiden Masters visit

POSITIVE EXPERIENCE: Amateur Matthew McClean of Northern Ireland shakes hands with Vijay Singh of Fiji on the 18th green during the second round of the 2023 Masters. Pic: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Fri, 07 Apr, 2023 - 22:25
Scott Michaux, Augusta

Matthew McClean, the mid-amateur optometrist from Belfast, finished his Masters debut at 7-over 151, missing the projected cut by four strokes but pleased with the effort.

“The week's been great,” McClean said, lamenting a couple of big numbers that thwarted his chances of playing the weekend.

“I made a couple doubles, three doubles over the two days, and that was pretty much it,” he said. “If I could have turned those three doubles into bogeys and saved one other, then that's all it was. Overall, pretty happy.” 

The reigning US Mid-Amateur champion had hoped to contend for low amateur honours, but with US Amateur champion Sam Bennett sitting in second place at 8-under overall after a pair of 68s the odds of getting the silver medal were longer than usual.

“I don't think anyone thought anyone could go anywhere near that,” said McClean. “I think if you just make the cut round here, you have a fair chance of winning it. I think if he shoots 4-under, 4-under? Yeah, that's unbelievable. … If he's playing like that, like he deserves that. I wasn't getting near 8-under through two rounds.” 

McClean’s rewards for winning the Mid-Amateur will continue this summer with an invite to the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

“I was just going to relax over the weekend, and then I fly home on Monday,” he said. “I've got a tournament out in Spain for Ireland Sunday after. So just have a few days off, relax, just enjoy the rest of the weekend. Then sort of back to playing golf.

“Obviously not going to be quite as high as this, but it will still be a really good competition against really good players. A couple days off and just back at it really.”

More in this section

More Masters misery for Rory McIlroy as he shoots 77 More Masters misery for Rory McIlroy as he shoots 77
Paul McGinley: ‘Staggering’ that Brooks Koepka cleared of potential rules violation Paul McGinley: ‘Staggering’ that Brooks Koepka cleared of potential rules violation
Rory McIlroy insists gap not ‘insurmountable’ after slow start to Masters Rory McIlroy insists gap not ‘insurmountable’ after slow start to Masters
<p>IMPOSING TARGET: Brooks Koepka watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National. Pic: AP Photo/Charlie Riedel</p>

Motivated Brooks Koepka sets imposing clubhouse target at the Masters

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd