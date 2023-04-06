Masters latest: Irish optometrist Matthew McClean can't believe eyes after flying start

It took a bit for things to start heating up in the first round of the Masters on Thursday. For the first 90 minutes of the tournament, the only player to even touch red figures was Northern Ireland amateur Matthew McClean, who birdied the first and fourth holes – two of the most difficult on the course – to post his name atop the leaderboards.

“I was joking, I was saying after 4, I would take a screenshot of the leaderboard there, leading the Masters,” said the 29-year-old optometrist from Belfast. “I felt fine. … Obviously I wasn't thinking that I was going to shoot 6-, 7-under. I was just trying to play each hole. But, yeah, I'm sort of happy with sort of how I felt right there the whole way around, even when I was 2-under.”

The US Mid-Amateur champion’s magic didn’t last, however, as he bogeyed 5 and doubled 7 to fall out of the red. He would up shooting 5-over 77 with bogeys at 11, 12 and 16 and a double on 17.

“I probably deep down would have been happy with the start I had. I was flying there,” McClean said. “But to be so disappointed with 5-over in the first round is probably the sign of I actually played pretty well. So, yeah, it was tough to finish it out there, but yeah, I played much better than that and pretty happy with how I played.

“Yeah, it's more positives probably than negatives. The 5-over probably looks worse than how I feel about it.”

As patrons sat down to lunch on their egg salad and pimento cheese sandwiches, an absolutely fascinating leaderboard was shaping up in the first round of the Masters Tournament.

There were rising major breakout stars in Viktor Hovland, Cameron Young and Xander Schauffele. There were popular old champions Adam Scott and Fred Couples as well as LIV Golf “villains” Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed and Brooks Koepka. There was recent world No. 1 Jon Rahm.

And, of course, there were a couple of Irishmen in Shane Lowry and Séamus Power stalking a strong start in the best weather they’ll see all week.

Lowry plodded along with pars on the first six holes before the wick lit with successive birdies at 7, 8 and 9 to turn in 3-under. A bogey at 11 stalled his momentum but he got it back to 3-under with a birdie on 15.

Power, who finished off his Par 3 Contest on Wednesday with back-to-back aces, displayed a deft bounce-back hand on Thursday to collect even more Masters crystal. He followed his opening bogey with an eagle on the par-5 second. Then he countered his next bogey on 10 with a birdie on the 11th and then birdied 13 to join the crowd at 2-under.

Hovland looked comfortable in his fourth Masters start. The Norwegian who claimed low amateur honors in 2019 and had never broken 70 at Augusta scripted a flawless 31 on the front with an eagle on the par-5 second and birdies at 6, 8 and 9 to race to the lead. He pushed it to 7-under with birdies at 11 and 13 as he had everyone eyeing Greg Norman’s record opening-round 63 in 1996.

Spain’s Rahm took a different path to get into the mix after four-putting the first green for a double bogey. But he quickly started hacking his way back with birdies at 2, 3 and 7 before an eagle at eight vaulted him to 3-under.

Scott Stallings, whose invitation to the Masters ended up being sent to the home of a estate agent by the same name, posted the early clubhouse lead with a 2-under 70. He was quickly joined by the 63-year-old Couples, the 1992 champion, who played 12 through 17 in 4-under before bogeying the last, shot 1-under 71.

Three-time major runner-up finisher and world No. 8 Will Zalatoris withdrew due to injury before even starting Thursday. LIV golfer Kevin Na doubled his first hole and withdrew at the turn.

As for McClean, he felt ready to handle the atmosphere of the Masters debut after playing his last practice round with Rory McIlroy, Lowry and England’s Tommy Fleetwood.

“I felt fine yesterday with Rory and Shane and Tommy, which was probably expected to feel a lot more nervous than I did,” he said. “But, yeah, I played with Shane on Monday and Shane's been great. And I think obviously the extra few people that followed Rory around this place helped as well to get used to the crowds. So the crowds felt obviously a bit smaller today than yesterday, which probably did help me today.”

McClean will need to turn in a second round under par if he hopes to stay for the weekend and be eligible for low amateur. But he has bigger plans for 2023 beyond this week, with the US Open already on his schedule and Walker Cups hopes in his sights.

“I was a good sort of good stepping stone today I think for the rest of the year,” he said. “But I got tomorrow, obviously, and, yeah, U.S. Open in June and a few big tournaments throughout the summer to… have to play well in those to make the Walker Cup and then I'll see where I lie in September as to whether or not I'll do anything further.”