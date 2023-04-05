WATCH: Séamus Power hits back-to-back holes-in-one at Augusta on the eve of The Masters

The Irishman is warming up nicely ahead of the beginning of the tournament on Thursday.
HOLES IN ONE: Seamus Power of Ireland talks with his caddie Simon Keelan on the 13th hole during a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Wed, 05 Apr, 2023 - 19:53
Andrew Horgan

Séamus Power told reporters Stateside at the beginning of the week that he is playing good golf ahead of the start of the Masters on Thursday.

Well on Wednesday he proved that to be true as he hit a hole-in-one at Augusta on the eve of the major starting.

But he wasn't content with just hitting one as moments later he struck another ace to send the crowd wild.

"Aces on eight and nine," said the commentator, almost unsure at what he had just witnessed.

No doubt plenty across the pond believe it is the luck of the Irish.

Back to back aces is sure to have him in contention of winning that Par 3 contest but it is also sure to add to his confidence before the real tournament begins on Thursday.

“I remember last year I was a little excited and overeager,” Power said on Monday after a practice round with Shane Lowry and Northern Irish amateur Matthew McClean.

“Felt a bit more comfortable today. Seeing a lot of the shots helps and I’ve been preparing for it over the last few weeks.

“I definitely have more confidence. I’m playing good golf for a more extended period which definitely gives me more confidence in what I’ve been doing.

Read More

Power more 'comfortable and confident' ahead of second Masters appearance

"And having seen all of the majors and played some big tournaments and having some good results goes a long way.

"I mean, you’re going to have some moments where things go against you this week and having that to fall back is going to mean a lot.”

