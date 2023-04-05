Power more 'comfortable and confident' ahead of second Masters appearance

A year ago Séamus Power arrived at the Masters as a wide-eyed rookie playing his first career major championship at age 35. A year later he returns as seasoned veteran ranked among the top-10 in the PGA Tour points system.

That lone Augusta start finishing tied 27th and the form he’s fashioned since have changed Power’s perspective on everything – at least it terms of vantage point and expectations.

“I remember last year I was a little excited and overeager,” Power said on Monday after a practice round with Shane Lowry and Northern Irish amateur Matthew McClean.

“Felt a bit more comfortable today. Seeing a lot of the shots helps and I’ve been preparing for it over the last few weeks.

“I definitely have more confidence. I’m playing good golf for a more extended period which definitely gives me more confidence in what I’ve been doing. And having seen all of the majors and played some big tournaments and having some good results goes a long way. I mean, you’re going to have some moments where things go against you this week and having that to fall back is going to mean a lot.”

Considering Power had never played on a stage as large as Augusta National last year, his three consecutive 74s he took into Masters Sunday were respectable. In a bright final round, he broke par with a 2-under 70.

The performance kicked off a nice run in the majors with a T9 in the PGA Championship and T12 in the US Open before missing the cut in the Open Championship at St Andrews.

Power’s game really took off in the fall and winter, with a win in Bermuda followed by two more top-fives to finish the fall and four strong starts to begin 2023. His results have cooled off a little heading into Augusta, but his game remains on solid footing.

“Game feels in a really good spot,” he said. “Just try to give myself a chance going into Sunday. I think that is what everyone is going to try to do, you know, … being in one of the last groups going into Sunday really give yourself a chance and see what happens.”

His familiarity with the course allowed Power a better opportunity to map out a gameplan based not only his own experience but by watching how other players handle the various challenges Augusta presents.

“It’s interesting, playing with Shane (Lowry) here today and seeing how different people play different holes than how I see it,” Power said of the plan he’s meticulously developed with his caddie.

“I feel pretty good about (my plan). A couple of things I might do different than last year, but for the most part I feel pretty good about it. It’s a fun golf course. Obviously, your strategy can change to something completely different based on pin position, but having seen the greens last year and assuming they’ll have some similar spots.”

The par 5s in particular require the most strategy. Power says he’s likely to layup more often on the nexly lengthened 13th depending on whether or not he positions his drive close enough to have an iron in his hand. But it’s the second hole he will attack differently to avoid the fairway bunker that pinches the right side of the fairway.

“No. 2 more likely just hit 3-wood down there rather than try to squeeze a driver,” he said.

“I thought I put a couple of good swings on it last year and not getting the reward, so I think hit 3-wood and take that bunker out of play and then you can freewheel it with another 3-wood and hit it to a spot where you can get it up and down. Having played it last year I probably could have done it a little differently.”

Power tees of Thursday’s first round at 14:48 Irish time with two-time champion Bubba Watson, one of the 18 LIV Golf players in the field, and Latin America Amateur champion Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira of Argentina.

As for the forecasted foul weather expected to dump rain on the course Friday and Saturday, Power hopes they don’t get the worst of it.

“Hoping that maybe bangs in a thunderstorm and clears some of that stuff out but who knows, we’ll see,” he said. “With some rain (Monday) afternoon and more rain it’s going to play longer. Anyway, they have all the infrastructure here to help out the course as best you can.”